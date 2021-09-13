Jeff Bridges' Lymphoma Is Now In Remission: 'COVID-19 Was Worse Than Chemo'

Actor Jeff Bridges just gave fans an update on his health and shared that he's healthy after getting COVID-19 while receiving chemotherapy treatments for lymphoma.

Bridges, 71, started off a blog post on his website on September 13 with the good news: His cancer is in remission. "The 9' x 12' mass has shrunk down to the size of a marble," the Big Lebowski star wrote.

He initially revealed his lymphoma diagnosis on Twitter in October 2020. "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," he wrote at the time. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I'm starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery."

His recent blog post says that he's "feeling better now" after having COVID-19, which "kicked my ass pretty good." Bridges previously revealed in March that he was exposed to the virus at the center where he underwent chemotherapy treatments.

"Soon after, my wife Sue and I share an ambulance to the ICU," he said. "We both got the 'rona." Bridges said his wife spent five days in the hospital, while he was there for five weeks. "The reason I'm there so long is because my immune system is shot from the chemo," he said. "My dance with COVID makes my cancer look like a piece of cake."

Despite how difficult it has been, Bridges said having COVID-19 on top of chemotherapy treatments has actually made him appreciate life more. "While I had moments of tremendous pain (screaming singing, a sort of moaning song all through the night) getting close to the Pearly Gates, all in all, I felt happy and joyous most of the time," he said. "This brush with mortality has brought me a real gift — LIFE IS BRIEF AND BEAUTIFUL. LOVE IS ALL AROUND US, AND AVAILABLE AT ALL TIMES."

Now, he's been vaccinated and is on the mend, but also shared that he's been on supplemental oxygen. "I've been working with a great therapist, Zack Wermers," he wrote. "We've been concentrating on getting me off of the oxygen assistance, which until recently I've been needing to walk around." The sound of the machine, Bridges wrote, "reminds me of Darth Vader."

Bridges shared that he'd always had a goal of walking his daughter Hayley down the aisle at her wedding—and he was able to do it. "I was able to not only walk Hay down the aisle but to do the father/bride dance with her without oxygen," he said.

Bridges wrapped things up by saying that he's "excited" to get back to work on his latest project, The Old Man.