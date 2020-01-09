Jameela Jamil Slams Khloe Kardashian (Twice!) For Her Latest Weight Loss Post

Image zoom Alex Sandoval

Jameela Jamil isn't one to miss an opportunity to promote body positivity—even if that means calling out a fellow celeb.

The Good Place star took to Twitter and Instagram Wednesday after seeing a tweet from Khloe Kardashian, for promoting Flat Tummy Co.'s shakes—something that she's done before, and that Jamil has previously taken issue with.

Kardashian's initial tweet was written alongside a photo of herself flaunting her abs. "“#ad Ok... I’ve posted with @flattummyco’s Shakes in the past and YES, I also use a personal trainer and nutritionist, but THESE SHAKES WORK to help get your tummy back to flat," she wrote. "Trust me you guys… Go get 25% off the same Shakes I drink."

Jamil didn't hold back: "Blah blah blah. Eating disorder culture blah blah," Jamil wrote, retweeting Kardashian's tweet. She also shared her tweet on Instagram, adding the caption "IS SHE POOR?"

Of course, this isn’t the first time Jamil has criticized Kardashian. In January 2019, after Kardashian shared an Instagram story reading: "2 Things a Girl Wants: 1) Lose Weight. 2) Eat," she expressed her disappointment.

"This makes me sad," she wrote. "I hope my daughter grows up wanting more than this. I want more than this. Sending love to this poor woman. This industry did this to her. The media did it to her. They fat shamed her into a prison of self critique. Dear girls, WANT MORE THAN THIS."

Then, in May 2019, after Kardashian shared a different Flat Tummy Co. sponsored post, Jamil went to bat again for body positivity: "If you’re too irresponsible to: a) own up to the fact that you have a personal trainer, nutritionist, probable chef, and a surgeon to achieve your aesthetic, rather than this laxative product… And b) tell them the side effects of this NON-FDA approved product, that most doctors are saying aren’t healthy. Side effects such as: Possible Flat Tummy Tea side effects are cramping, stomach pains, diarrhea and dehydration… Then I guess I have to,” she wrote.

"It’s incredibly awful that this industry bullied you until you became this fixated on your appearance,” Jamil continued. “That’s the media’s fault. But now please don’t put that back into the world, and hurt other girls, the way you have been hurt. You’re a smart woman. Be smarter than this."

The Kardashians responded to Jamil's criticism in an interview with the New York Times in March 2019. "I don’t live in that negative energy space," Kourtney's mom, Kris Jenner said. "Ninety percent of people will be really excited about the family and the journey and who we are."

Regardless, it seems like this ongoing feud isn't quite done yet—so it's wise to keep your eyes on Jamil and Kardashian's social media accounts to see what happens next.

