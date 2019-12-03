Iskra Lawrence's Latest Post Will Help Anyone Feeling Triggered by the Holidays Cope

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty Images

Iskra Lawrence has been open about her past struggles with disordered eating, and now she has an important message for people who might be going through the same thing.

In a candid new Instagram post, Lawrence shared a photo of herself now side-by-side with a photo of herself when she was likely struggling with disordered eating. In the caption, Lawrence said that the holidays can be an especially hard time for people trying to overcome things like disordered eating and body dysmorphia.

“Happy thanksgiving my loves,” the British model wrote. “The holidays can be the most triggering time of year for Eating disorders, body dysmorphia and social anxiety. It can also be hard for those who don’t have family or find it hard to make friends and socialise. For all of you who feel isolated and alone I see you and I’m sending my love.”

RELATED: How Iskra Lawrence Is Inspiring Women to Put Their #CelluLIT On Full Display

She went on to say, “You’ve got this. And your wellness always comes first. No matter if you have judgement and scrutiny, if recovery is hard this time of year you will get through it and there is hope.”

Lawrence then talked about her own health journey. She wrote, “I'm so thankful to be at the most loving place in my life in every way and I don’t want you to think it happened quickly or easily or over night.”

She explained that recovery is a process. “Just like every relationship and journey it takes time but you deserve your love and never ever forget you’re here for a reason,” she wrote. “Your purpose is to be you and that is and always will be enough.”

Lawrence, who's pregnant with her first child, shared in another recent post that she’s feeling grateful on several fronts. “I’ve never been so grateful in my whole life. I don’t and won’t take motherhood for granted,” she said. “I’m sending love to all the mommas and those who have angel babies. All bodies are magical and worthy of our appreciation, celebration and love.”

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter