Iskra Lawrence Didn’t Hold Anything Back When Posting This Unedited Photo of Her Cellulite

We can always count on Iskra Lawrence to bring the body-positive inspo we need to get through the day. In a recent Instagram post, the model got real about something we all have, but for some reason, still try to cover up: cellulite.

Yesterday, Lawrence posted a side-by-side shot of herself on the beach. In the first photo, you can’t see any cellulite. But in the second—thanks to a slight angle and lighting change—her legs look just like ours.

“Don’t be fooled, lighting and angles change everythannnggg [sic]," she writes. "I love my real skin, lumps, bumps, scars, squish, fat, muscle, pigmentation."

We love that Lawrence is helping to raise awareness for how common cellulite is. About 90% of women develop the dimpled texture on their skin at some point. It's a fact of life, and as Lawrence points out, certainly not an imperfection.

Many of us also have the wrong idea about cellulite. The truth: It’s not necessarily a sign that you’re out of shape. Even the fittest supermodels can still have little dimples on their thighs.

Cellulite may also be genetic for some people. "If your mom and other women in your family have cellulite, you will probably also get cellulite," New York City-based dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, previously told Health.

In other words, it can be unavoidable. The majority of us have some cellulite, and we're all for making the empowering decision to embrace it (as Lawrence has) and showing the world that these so-called "imperfections" are nothing to be ashamed of.

“You are good enough just the way you are,” Lawrence wrote. “Your body or your life doesn’t need airbrushing.”

