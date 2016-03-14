Is It O.K. to Use Emojis in Your Work Emails?

Sure, you use emoji with friends, but would you dare slip a smiley into your next email to your boss or a client? It may seem like a faux pas, but in fact, “it’s a way to enhance the emotion behind just plain words,” explains Joan Kuhl, founder of Why Millennials Matter, a company that focuses on bridging the gaps between all ages in the workforce. But keep it professional (no middle fingers!), and let the other person initiate the emoji use.

Here's the right and wrong way to do it:

GOOD: “I can tell that you went above and beyond on this project. I really appreciate it.”

Why: The visual adds an extra level of recognition for a job well done.

BAD: “Sorry I didn’t finish the report I promised you last night."

Why: You’re creating the impression that you don’t take your responsibilities seriously.