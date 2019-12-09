10 Meaningful Gifts for a Loved One with an Invisible Illness

From sleep masks and silky pajamas for a better night's rest to noise cancelling headphones and blue light glasses for travel and everyday use, show you care with these wellness presents.

If you have a friend or family member living with an invisible illness, you probably already know how drastically it can impact their health, happiness, and quality of life. These sometimes lifelong conditions—including chronic pain, bipolar disorder, anxiety, and more—while not physically apparent, can make everyday life feel like a struggle. Whether or not your loved ones talk about their invisible illness openly, it never hurts to let them know you’re thinking about them.

We tapped two women living with invisible illnesses for their recommendations on thoughtful gifts to comfort a friend over the holidays. “I think that when you’re going through stuff and things are chronic and not really going away any time soon, it’s nice to receive something that’s truly meaningful and specific to the person you’re giving it to,” says Harper Spero, who was diagnosed with an immune deficiency at age 10. “They just make things a little more comfy-cozy and enjoyable while living with the highs and lows of invisible illness," Spero, the host of podcast Made Visible, adds.

Lauren Freedman—the brains behind the Uninvisible Pod podcast—is also making her mark on the health space. Freedman lives with her own invisible illnesses and works to build a community for people with invisible or chronic illnesses by sharing women's stories on her podcast.

With Spero and Freedman's help, we have rounded up the best gifts for your friend living with an invisible illness.

