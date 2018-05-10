This Video Proves How Easy It Is to Edit Your Butt and Boobs in Bikini Photos for Instagram

You've already figured out that a lot of what you see on social media is manipulated. Still, it's easy to believe the images people post of their so-called perfect bodies—and then feel bad when you realize your butt, boobs, and belly just don't look the same.

To combat this self-esteem plunge, one influencer and swimsuit designer is calling out exactly how the deception is done.

In this video, Karina Irby takes us through the editing process. While it's unnerving to see all the effort that goes into crafting the “perfect” Instagram, Irby's message is a good one: Accept yourself and care less about other people’s criticism.

“Introducing to you the classic ‘Insta Girl Edit,’ where the skin gets smoother, the ass gets better, the boobs get bigger, the waist gets smaller and online confidence goes through the roof,” Irby captioned the post, which featured a “before” photo of herself next to the video.

The video shows her zooming in to adjust everything from the size of her boobs to the volume of her hair. She even adds a highlighter to her cheekbone and smooths out cellulite on her butt and thighs.

Irby went on to say that she’s struggled with the temptation to edit her reality, too. “I’ve been there,” she said.

“And I’m confident a lot of us reading this have, or are still painting a different picture of themselves. The sooner we decide to accept ourselves for who we are and care less about other people’s criticism, the happier we are going to be. I know from first hand experience I am!”

Bottom line: Resist the urge to buy into what you see and get real about the photos you post, and feel good about the way you look in them.