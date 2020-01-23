This Woman Felt Like a 'Fraud' on Social Media—So She Shared a Photo in Her Underwear to Show Her Real Self

As much as you might strive to feel fully confident in your skin, it takes time and effort to conquer body insecurities. One mom has called this out on social media—posting about how truly loving your body is a goal that isn's always easy to reach.

In her post, Jennifer Guldner, 35, stripped down to her bra and underwear in her bathroom. The Pennsylvania native added a lengthy caption that delved into her own personal journey toward self-love.

“Love the skin you’re in is a beautiful saying. You hear it often like it’s an innate ability. It hasn’t been for me,” wrote Guldner. “I can pin point most years of my life and what flaws I saw in myself. It’s difficult in a world with advertisements, filters, and beauty ads always seeming to reinforce I’m ok, but I can be better.”

Guldner explained that she started modeling to help improve her self-confidence. At first, it worked, and she liked what she saw in the modeling images. But the more she posed for photos, the more she realized she was still hiding the parts of her body she didn’t like.

“I’m getting wrinkles and grey hairs are making their appearance. I had 2 kids and my body was never the same after having kids. I hid that,” she wrote. “I would tell photographers ‘I don’t show my stomach.’ I would wear body suits or teddy’s or high waisted pants to hide what I didn’t want the world to see. I couldn’t show what i still couldn’t accept. I felt like a fraud.”

Guldner said she received messages from other women telling her that they wished they had her body. That became a turning point for her.

“Was I contributing to the same images and messages that made me question my own beauty?” she wrote. “I know I can’t control how others feel, but I can certainly control what images I choose to put out and what messages I want to share.”

She added that body positive activists on social media inspired her, and she took these accounts into consideration as she started to reshape her message on her own pages.

“My goals revolve around spreading positive messages, encouraging self love, and being comfortable with who you are,” she said. “This is my first of many steps in doing that. This is me. I’m not perfect, I get insecure, but I’m a work in progress learning to treat my body with the love and respect it deserves. Stay on this journey with me and let’s see where it goes.”

Her message resonated with her followers, many of whom commented in support of her message.

“You’re beautiful darling. And we are all a work in progress. I’ll be 40 next year and age doesn’t scare me except when I see wrinkles getting more and more prominent- but then I remember those are years of honor and pride and worries,” one woman wrote. “Be proud of who you are and everything else will fall into place.”

