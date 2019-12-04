This Influencer Just Shared Side-by-Side Bikini Pics to Celebrate Her 'Imperfections'

Georgie Thomas is an Instagram influencer who built her following by chronicling her journey toward body confidence. A recent post took a look at something fans dealing with their own body acceptance issues may not have realized: how a person's body can look dramatically bigger or smaller, depending on a slight change in camera angle.

In the post, from December 2, Thomas shared two back-to-back photos taken during the same beach trip.

“Taken only minutes a part. Here’s the normal with the good. Goes to show how different you can look from one pic to the next,” she wrote in her caption. “Stop being so harsh on yourself, when you’re scrolling and looking at others and when you’re taking your own pics.”

“We have been so consumed by social media that we think we have to look absolutely perfect," the Australia-based influencer continued. "I want you to know, your imperfections are what make you you [sic] perfect. Times are changing and I’m here for it.”

This isn’t the first time Thomas has shared photos and videos to capture the un-reality of social media. In another recent shot, she posed in a bikini and added a lengthy caption about how badly she wishes she appreciated her body in the past.

"I remember being the skinniest I have ever been grabbing the bottom of my stomach saying I wish it would disappear," she wrote. "I was so obsessive I got to the point I thought it would never change and I was that bad I was wanting to get surgery to change it."

Thomas explained that her distorted thinking had robbed her of her happiness, and she offered pointers to other women who experience similar thoughts.

"Stop comparing yourself to people you see on social media, social media is not real life, you have no idea what other people’s life is really like," she wrote. "You are so much more than your body. There is so much more to life than your appearance and if only you saw yourself for how others see you."

It's clear that her posts are resonating with her 15,000+ followers. Both posts received hundreds of likes as well as dozens of comments. Thomas's messages are making a major impact on her followers—and these messages are the kinds we want to see more of.

