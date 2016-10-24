Is It Possible to Be Too Clean? A Doctor Weighs In on the Hygiene Hypothesis

We’re learning more every day about the benefits of being exposed to different kinds of bacteria, but it isn’t entirely clear whether excessive cleanliness can be harmful to adults. However, it does appear that oversterilizing our environment may be problematic for children’s health. A growing body of research has associated being exposed to germs and infections at an early age with a lower risk of developing asthma and allergies. (Experts have labeled this theory the “hygiene hypothesis.”)