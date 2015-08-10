How to Stop Motion Sickness

Trains, planes and automobiles have you feeling queasy? The top three antidotes and when to use them.

Kate Rockwood
August 10, 2015

Trains, planes and automobiles have you feeling queasy? Compare these antidotes.

Ginger

The upside: Research shows that it works. One study discovered that people who took ginger supplements before being subjected to simulated spinning were less nauseated than a control group.
The downside: It may be less reliable than meds.
Best if: You want an herbal solution to the misery. Try a 1,000-milligram supplement about an hour before your trip.

Benadryl

The upside: This antihistamine blocks some of the signals in the brain that induce nausea and vomiting.
The downside: It can also cause drowsiness.
Best if: You’re prone to vomiting. Take the recommended dose 30 minutes before traveling.

Prescription patches
The upside: Worn behind the ear, they release a steady dose of a drug called scopolamine over three days.
The downside: The patch can interfere with other drugs.
Best if: You’re going on a cruise or road trip that spans a few days. Apply the patch four hours before you leave.

