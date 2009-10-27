How to Sleep Easier and Avoid Midday Fatigue

By Amy Rae Gerber Updated October 27, 2009
Credit: James Westman
A health kit designed to help you get the best sleep and stay refreshed.
Sleep tight

Credit: Istockphoto

7 1/2 Hours

—That’s the amount of sleep you need to avoid midday fatigue, as well as health problems including insulin resistance, weight gain, and endocrine issues, says Reed Young, MD, a sleep specialist at Park Plaza Hospital and Medical Center in Houston.

Find out how you can get the zzz’s you need with these slumber-inducing tricks and treats in our ultimate health kit.

Soak it up

Credit: James Westman

Make your evening bath extra soothing by adding Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Lavender Chamomile Sleep Dream Bath ($16.50). The chamomile scent is incredibly calming.

Rest your eyes

Credit: James Westman

Place the Janet Bond Organic Lavender Sleep Pillow ($24) over your eyes at bedtime … ahhh! Use it to help you fall asleep on the plane or in a strange hotel room, too.

Don't be alarmed!

Credit: James Westman

Sleep soundly knowing you’ll be gently awakened in the morning by the sweet sounds of chirping birds coming from this Early Bird Alarm Clock ($24).

Try a classic

Credit: James Westman

Keep a big book with small type by your bed—you’ll be catching zzz’s in no time. We like War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy ($29.60).

Go natural

Credit: Istockphoto

Skip the pills, and go for a glass of warm milk and honey. Researchers believe that the comforting drink has a placebo effect that induces sleep. Plus, sipping it forces you to slow down and relax.

Snuggle up

Credit: James Westman

Tired of tossing and turning in bed? Grab your big book, and snuggle up in a chair with the West Elm Organic Cotton Knit Throw ($49). It’s supersoft and pesticide-free.

