How to Sleep Easier and Avoid Midday Fatigue
Sleep tight
7 1/2 Hours
—That’s the amount of sleep you need to avoid midday fatigue, as well as health problems including insulin resistance, weight gain, and endocrine issues, says Reed Young, MD, a sleep specialist at Park Plaza Hospital and Medical Center in Houston.
Find out how you can get the zzz’s you need with these slumber-inducing tricks and treats in our ultimate health kit.
Soak it up
Make your evening bath extra soothing by adding Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Lavender Chamomile Sleep Dream Bath ($16.50). The chamomile scent is incredibly calming.
Rest your eyes
Place the Janet Bond Organic Lavender Sleep Pillow ($24) over your eyes at bedtime … ahhh! Use it to help you fall asleep on the plane or in a strange hotel room, too.
Don't be alarmed!
Sleep soundly knowing you’ll be gently awakened in the morning by the sweet sounds of chirping birds coming from this Early Bird Alarm Clock ($24).
Try a classic
Keep a big book with small type by your bed—you’ll be catching zzz’s in no time. We like War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy ($29.60).
Go natural
Skip the pills, and go for a glass of warm milk and honey. Researchers believe that the comforting drink has a placebo effect that induces sleep. Plus, sipping it forces you to slow down and relax.
Snuggle up
Tired of tossing and turning in bed? Grab your big book, and snuggle up in a chair with the West Elm Organic Cotton Knit Throw ($49). It’s supersoft and pesticide-free.