How to Sleep Better in Hotels

By Brittani Renaud Updated July 27, 2011
Credit: Getty Images

Tossing and turning on work trips and vacation? Can't sleep in your hotel room? Try these simple solutions from Michael Breus, PhD, author of Beauty Sleep.

Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Sleep soundly

Credit: Getty Images

Tossing and turning on work trips and vacation? Can't sleep in your hotel room? Try these simple solutions from Michael Breus, PhD, author of Beauty Sleep.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Stuffy air

Credit: Getty Images

Problem: The air is stuffy, dry, and completely over-deodorized.

Simple fix:

If you can, open the window—you'll sleep better in fresh air, Breus advises. If the windows are sealed (or if you're in a particularly noisy or polluted city), turn on the fan on the air-conditioning unit as soon as you enter the room to get the air circulating. Then add moisture by running a hot, steamy shower and leaving the bathroom door open.

3 of 5

Credit: Istockphoto
Advertisement

4 of 5

Too-soft mattress

Credit: Getty Images

Problem: Uh oh! The mattress is too soft.

Simple fix:

When you make your reservation, choose a room with a queen- or full-size bed instead of a king one. "Smaller mattresses have a tendency to be firmer," Breus says.

If you find that the bed is uncomfortable, don't hesitate to request another room. Ask for one that's recently been redone. Why? It's more likely to have a newer (read: firmer) mattress.

5 of 5

Thin walls

Credit: Getty Images

Problem: The walls are incredibly thin—you can hear everything.

Simple fix:

Book a corner room on a high floor, so you'll be farther from street noise and less likely to have two bothersome neighbors. But if you end up near a high-volume-TV lover, bring a small white noise machine or earplugs (with a noise-level rating of 32 or less, so you can hear your alarm and the smoke alarm). Or put white noise on your iPod.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Brittani Renaud