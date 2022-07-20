Between "tech neck," uncomfortable sleep, and stress, pretty much everyone these days deals with neck and shoulder pain. And while it's important to address the underlying conditions at play here, an at-home neck and shoulder massager can provide temporary relief from muscle tension and pain, chiropractor Kevin Lees, D.C., manager of auditing and quality at The Joint Chiropractic, told Health. And right now, the ergonomically designed HoMedics Shiatsu Deluxe neck and shoulder massager is on sale for 38% off.

"Relieving tension and restoring motion allows your body to rest and function properly," said Dr. Lees. Letting these pain points go untreated can cause all sorts of problems, from neck pain to headaches to chronic conditions like osteoarthritis and joint degeneration, he added.

The HoMedics device is a shiatsu neck massager, a type of Japanese treatment that uses targeted pressure on certain energy pathways to release tension. Shiatsu "works well for people with upper back and neck tension," Dr. Lees said.

The Homedics neck massager has four rotating nodes (two on each shoulder) and you can cycle them to knead inward or outward. It also has three speeds for a more intense or mild massage, and the ability to activate heat for deeper muscle relaxation.

This Shiatsu neck massager has an internal flex wire frame that conforms to your personal neck shape in order to target tension accurately. It's also designed with arm loops, which you slide your hands into to control the pressure on your neck and shoulders and keep the pressure on while you're working at a desk or scrolling on your phone.

The Homedics neck massager is Health's pick for "best ergonomically designed option," and reviewers describe it as "intense and wonderful," "life-changing," and like "getting a deep tissue massage" at home.

One reviewer who had neck tension and pain for several weeks said they found the heat feature "so relaxing" and the reverse cycle great for "really loosening the muscles thoroughly." They use it not just on their neck and shoulders but also down their full back—and call it the "next best thing" to a real, human massage.

Another reviewer, a teacher, started having back pain when they went from teaching in-person to sitting for hours for online learning. They said this device made "a huge difference" on their back, which was "a mess." And a reviewer who gets migraines said this device is "a huge help" as they use it while typing to loosen upper body tension.

This shiatsu neck massager can help more than just your neck and shoulders. One reviewer who had major hip flexor pain called this device "a godsend in loosening those tight muscles" around the hip and low back. Meanwhile, another reviewer said the straps are great for keeping tension and easily moving the massager up and down the spine, "concentrating on the areas that need it most."

Considering most of us sit in one position for the majority of the day—be it in front of a computer, at the steering wheel, or glued to our phones—we could all use a deep tissue massage on repeat. Snag the HoMedics shiatsu massager now while it's still on sale, and you can score consistent relief at home for a one-time rate of $74.

