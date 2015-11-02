Here's Why Some People Cry More Easily Than Others

I cry very easily, even at times that don't warrant tears. What's up with that?

Some people are just more prone to crying than others. Experts aren't entirely sure why; studies have shown that it could be related to a slew of factors, ranging from gender (women are known to cry more) to whether you experienced trauma in the past.

If you don't normally weep at the drop of a hat and now find yourself more emotional than usual, it might be due to a hormonal fluctuation that can occur around menopause, before your period (yes, PMS moodiness is real) or when taking birth control pills. Stress and lack of sleep can also cause you to be extra emotionally reactive. Try getting more rest or practicing a daily relaxation ritual, like yoga or meditation, and see if that helps.

It's not necessarily a bad thing to cry it out. Past studies have found that crying can have soothing, mood-boosting effects. But if you think you're becoming tearful much more often than you should be, speak to your doctor about your symptoms; your weepiness could be a sign of depression.

Health's medical editor, Roshini Rajapaksa, MD, is associate professor of medicine at the NYU School of Medicine and co-founder of Tula Skincare.

RELATED:

Why You’re a Better Liar When You Have to Pee

10 Things You Should Never Do When You're Angry

22 Ways to Get Happy Now