Here's What Health and Wellness Experts Bring to Eat on Airplanes

"I can't wait to eat on the plane!" said no one, ever. Airline food hasÂ never been the best, and nowadays it's possible to spendÂ a fortune buying on-board fare thatâs... let's just say less than optimal. While someÂ airports do have decent food options, if you're traveling at an odd hour orÂ don't have tonsÂ of time, it can still be difficult to seekÂ out the best healthy choices. So whatâs a health-conscious traveler to do?Â The answer: Plan and pack ahead. We asked four health and wellness experts to share their secrets for keeping hungerÂ at bay while up in the friendly skies.

RELATED:Â 10 Healthy Flavored Popcorn Recipes

1. The doctor

"I always have some Miso Tahini Dip in the refrigerator. For travel, I use less water to make a thicker spread and put it on thin-sliced whole grain bread. I also may take carrot sticks along, as well as some raw nuts and dark chocolate."Â âAndrew Weil, MD, drweil.com

Bonus: Here's the recipeÂ for Dr. Weil'sÂ Miso-Tahini Dip from hisÂ new cookbookÂ Fast Food Good Food ($20; amazon.com).

You'll need:Â Â½ cup raw sesame tahini,Â 1 Â½ Tbsp. red miso,Â Â¼ cup water,Â 2 cloves of pressed garlicÂ (allow it to sit for 10 minutes)

Directions:Â Mix tahini and miso in a bowl until well combined. Add water gradually, stirring. The mixture will first thicken and then turn smooth and creamy. Add just enough water to get the consistency you want for the dip. Add the pressed garlic and mix well. Serve with vegetable cruditÃ©sÂ like carrot and celery sticks, cucumber spears, orÂ red and orange bell pepper slices. YieldsÂ Â¾ cup of dip.

RELATED:Â 30 Quick-and-Easy Fat-Burning Recipes

2. The nutritionist

"Sometimes I take bars. My favorite are Amrita Chocolate Maca Energy BarsÂ ($40 for 12;Â amazon.com).Â Or I'll take snacks that kind of make a meal, like raw veggies (usually sliced red bell pepper, cucumber, and grape tomatoes), roasted chickpeas, nuts, and fresh fruit."Â âHealth's contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, RD, MPH, cynthiasass.com

RELATED:Â 16 Easy, Guilt-Free Cookie Recipes

3. The natural medicineÂ guru

"My favorite snacks to take along areÂ homemade spicy kale chips,Â Epic Food BarsÂ (made with grass-fed beef, $20 for six;Â amazon.com), Goji berries ($15;Â amazon.com), Lydia's Organic Crackers (made with veggies, herbs, and seeds, $9.50 for a 5-oz. box;Â amazon.com). Sometimes I also makeÂ homemade protein bars."Â âJosh Axe, DNM,Â draxe.com

RELATED: The Best Fat-Burning Breakfasts

4. TheÂ fitness manager

"When I travel, I like to bring a pouch of tunaÂ ($35 for 12 2.6-oz. pouches, amazon.com), some chopped fruit (usually green apples and/or strawberries), and peanuts."Â âMary Onyango, group fitness manager, Equinox Brooklyn Heights

RELATED: 26 Quick, Healthy Juice and Smoothie Recipes

5. The food editor

Just for good measure, here's what I take along: I cut up whatever raw vegetables I have in the fridge (usually carrots, celery, cucumber, and radishes, sometimes fennel) and put them in a container. I drizzle them with MCT Oil ($35; amazon.com) or extra-virgin olive oil and sprinkle with pink Himalayan salt ($10; amazon.com).Â Depending on how long the flight is, I may also bring a couple of hard-boiled eggs, a piece of in-season fruit, and a bar. My favorite bars are Bulletproof Vanilla Max Collagen Bars ($35 for 12;Â bulletproof.com) and Health Warrior Chia Bars ($22 for 15, amazon.com).