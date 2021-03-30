52-Year-Old Model Helena Christensen Stuns on Instagram in a Black Cut-Out Swimsuit

It can be hard to figure out how to dress for spring weather: One day it's hot, the next it's chilly. So, Helena Christensen decided to have a photo shoot showcasing the wide range of her spring wardrobe.

Christensen shared the results on Instagram, and they're stunning. "Indecisive weather options ☀️🌧⚡️," she wrote in the caption. Turns out, the 52-year-old supermodel didn't just post these for fun—she's raising money for charity by selling the outfits on her website, Staerk & Christensen. Proceeds from the outfits will be split between New York's City Meals and Project Street Dog "who both are wonderful organizations, one feeding homebound elderly New Yorkers and the other saving sick and abandoned streetdogs," she wrote in the caption.

Among the outfits showcased, Christensen can be seen lounging on a boho-style couch in a slouchy blue sweater dress, and then in another bright red dress. She was also photographed next to a flower arrangement in a pretty pink sweater and jeans, among other looks. But two photos stood out a bit more than the others—both of Christensen in a cut-out black swimsuit, posing in an open doorway.

Helena-Christensen-Bikini-GettyImages-1141376316 Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

Christensen looks stunning and toned—but maintaining her physique doesn't come easy. Christensen shared in October on Instagram that she actually didn't start working out until she was in her mid-30s. "Though I don't always look forward to going I always get such a high out of it and even more so, I am exhilarated by the thought of recruiting specific muscle groups, even the entire anatomical evolution behind it all (my nerdy side 🤓)," she wrote alongside videos of her completely crushing workouts with her trainer, Jason Lee.

Christensen has made it clear that she works hard to look that good—and she does a lot. She's shared a slew of workout videos on Instagram over the past year of herself doing all kinds of cool exercises.

In a series of videos shared in October, the model can be seen doing a wide range of workouts, from balancing on a board at her gym to doing yoga in the sun. She can also be seen jump roping at the gym, doing foot skills while holding a medicine ball, and working her way through various jump squats. "Mixin it up 🏋️‍♀️ 🌳," she wrote in the comments.

Christensen told the Daily Mail in 2019 that she loves to work out outdoors. "I think it's important to shake it up and do as many different forms of workout as possible, but also to incorporate nature into them," she said. "Swim in the ocean, swim in rivers, swim in lakes. Hiking, trekking, chopping wood – it's the best way of working out, because it doesn't really feel like a workout. It feels like you're alive."

Clearly, she enjoys her workout routine—and that's the most important part of any regimen.