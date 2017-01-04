The Best New Healthy-Living Book for Your Personality

Did you make a New Year's resolution to eat better, but not sure how to get started? Or looking for some post-holiday fitness inspiration to get back in shape? A little bit of guidance and motivation from the experts can go a long way towards helping you achieve your goals in 2017. Here, a few of our favorite new healthy-living books that are available now on Amazon—whether you want to improve your yoga practice, get stronger, or can't get enough of Oprah, we have the book for you.