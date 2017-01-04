The Best New Healthy-Living Book for Your Personality

These books (from authors like Oprah Winfrey and Kayla Itsines) will make eating healthy, de-stressing, and getting fit easier than ever.
Did you make a New Year's resolution to eat better, but not sure how to get started? Or looking for some post-holiday fitness inspiration to get back in shape? A little bit of guidance and motivation from the experts can go a long way towards helping you achieve your goals in 2017. Here, a few of our favorite new healthy-living books that are available now on Amazon—whether you want to improve your yoga practice, get stronger, or can't get enough of Oprah, we have the book for you.
If you love personality quizzes
Check out Diet Right for Your Personality Type: The Revolutionary 4-Week Weight-Loss Plan That Works for You by Jen Widerstrom. The Biggest Loser trainer’s new book helps you figure out your personality type (are you an Organized Doer or an Everyday Hero?) and ways to leverage it to slim down, stat.
If you're juggling 5 million tasks
Get organized with The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life by Hilaria Baldwin. The busy yogi and businesswoman offers clean-eating tips, yoga tutorials, gratitude exercises, and more to help you live your fittest life even with a pages-long to-do list.
If you're a HIIT addict
You'll love The Bikini Body 28-Day Healthy Eating & Lifestyle Guide: 200 Recipes and Weekly Menus to Kick Start Your Journey by Kayla Itsines. The Instagram-famous Aussie trainer and creator of the Bikini Body Guide put together 200 recipes, weekly menus, and motivating life lessons (plus a 28-day workout guide) to keep you healthy and balanced.
If you're an Oprah fangirl
You'll love Food, Health, and Happiness: 115 On-Point Recipes for Great Meals and a Better Life by Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul gets candid about her personal struggles with food but also shares the recipes that helped her turn food into a joy.