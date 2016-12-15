The Best and Worst U.S. States for Your Health 

How healthy is your state? The United Health Foundation knows: For nearly three decades, the organization has been comparing all 50 states in its annual America's Health Rankings.

This year's report is based on variables in a handful of categories, including behaviors (like smoking and excessive drinking), community and environment (access to clean water, for example, and violent crime rates), policy, clinical care, and health outcomes (such as the number of premature deaths).

The 2016 data revealed some good news, and also some alarming trends. For example, the rate of cardiovascular deaths went up for the first time since the foundation started putting out this report 26 years ago. And the national obesity rate is now 157% greater than it was back in 1990.

But on the bright side, smoking rates across the United States have dropped by an impressive 41% in that same period. And more Americans are insured today than they were five years ago.

So where should you should move to live your healthiest life possible? Consider Hawaii! The Aloha State snagged first place for the fifth year in a row, thanks in part to its below average obesity rate and low incidence of preventable hospitalizations.

To find out where your home state landed on the list, scroll down. Below are all 50 states, ranked from healthiest to unhealthiest.

RELATED: The 50 Best Bike Rides in American, State by State

Hawaii

Massachusetts

Connecticut

Minnesota

Vermont

New Hampshire

Washington

Utah

New Jersey

Colorado

North Dakota

Nebraska

New York

Rhode Island

Idaho

California

Iowa

Maryland

Virginia

Wisconsin

Oregon

Maine

Montana

South Dakota

Wyoming

Illinois

Kansas

Pennsylvania

Arizona

Alaska

Delaware

North Carolina

Texas

Michigan

Nevada

Florida

Missouri

New Mexico

Indiana

Ohio

Georgia

South Carolina

West Virginia

Tennessee

Kentucky

Oklahoma

Alabama

Arkansas

Louisiana

Mississippi