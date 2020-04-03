12 Ways Health Editors Are Practicing Self-Care During Quarantine

Image zoom Getty Images

As you know, the climate right now with coronavirus COVID-19 has many people across the world working from home or stuck inside. Now that you've most likely been social distancing and self-quarantining for a few of weeks (which feel like years... is it 2021 yet?), you're probably starting to get a case of cabin fever. And, being glued to the news and the constant coronavirus updates is certainly enough to send anyone's stress levels through the roof.

With that, Health editors are sharing the items they're using to practice self-care at home, while helping to kill time (because time is all we have, amiright?) and stay sane during the coronavirus outbreak. From shoulder massagers and Instant Pots to skincare treatments and fitness gear, shop our must-haves for keeping our heads and finding a little peace during this crazy time.

JoyLab Women's Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Image zoom TARGET

"I HATE running outside in the cold, but like, I don’t really have any other choice living in New York and also wanting to escape my apartment for some cardio. So, I finally caved and bought a few (cheap!) long-sleeved shirts from Target for my outdoor social isolation runs. TBD on the fit, but they’re made with breathable fabric so I won't have to worry about getting too hot while exercising." —Amber Brenza, senior editor

To buy: JoyLab Women's Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($23; target.com)

Naipo Shoulder Massager Souvenir Edition

Image zoom NAIPO CARE

"I’m a highly anxious person and keep all my tension in my shoulders. The way I sit—hunched at a computer all day—doesn't do me any favors. I’d been getting therapeutic massages every other week, but now that we’ve being told to avoid social situations, I’ve taken matters into my own hands. This neck massager is doing wonders for my tight muscles and knots. My expectations were pretty low—human touch is far superior—but this massager goes deep. It changes speed, pressure, and has a heated option for extra relaxation. The only negative is you need to plug it in, but the cord is long enough to reach my couch. Priorities. After 15 minutes of using this massager, with some Netflix and echinacea tea, I feel loosey goosey." —Dara Kapoor, executive editor

To buy: Naipo Shoulder Massager Souvenir Edition ($50, was $55; naipocare.com)

Glerups Wool Slippers

Image zoom LL BEAN

"Now that I spend a majority of my time indoors (except for the occasional grocery store run), these insanely comfortable and cozy slippers have basically not left my feet in a month. They're made of 100 percent pure natural wool and have a soft calfskin sole, and are basically the definition of hygge. I wear them with pajamas and with my "business casual" attire (translation: leggings and a sweater) for Facetime. And just because they're made of wool, doesn't mean I have to retire them once the weather warms up. ICYDK, wool is moisture-absorbing and helps to regulate temperature, so these slippers keep my feet warm and dry in winter and cool and dry in summer." —Susan Brickell, senior editor

To buy: Glerups Wool Slippers ($95; llbean.com)

Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning

Image zoom BARNES AND NOBLE

"Quarantining myself has given me time to read two recently published books I’d been looking forward to! Last week I read Cathy Park Hong’s new book, Minor Feelings, and this week I’m digging into James McBride’s latest, Deacon King Kong." —Maggie O'Neill, assistant editor

To buy: Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning ($25; barnesandnoble.com)

Alba Botanica Acnedote Deep Pore Wash

Image zoom

"When I decided to leave the city to be quarantined with family, I only brought a backpack home. Since I just had room for essentials, I quickly realized what my true must-haves were—especially when it came to skincare. Alba Botanica's Acnedote Maximum Strength Deep Pore Wash made the cut over any other product in my clean beauty routine. Why? It's basically a 3-in-1 face wash, makeup remover, and acne treatment. This miracle worker has been my go-to for years (I've gotten my friends AND boyfriend hooked), and will continue to be a constant amidst all the change!" —Lauren Witonsky, social media assistant

To buy: Alba Botanica Acnedote Deep Pore Wash ($7; target.com)

Schiek Sports Model 2004 Nylon 4 3/4" Weight Lifting Belt

Image zoom TARGET

"I‘ve been building up my garage gym for a while, which has been super handy now in the age of social distancing. It turns out dip belts are more versatile than they seem, so I figured this would be an inexpensive way to get more variety in my at-home workouts. I’m especially eager to start adding belt squats into my routine." —Rob Tutton, digital producer

To buy: Schiek Sports Model 2004 Nylon 4 3/4 ($51; target.com)

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Image zoom TARGET

"My primary goal when social distancing is keeping some semblance of normalcy. I’ve started new workout routines that don’t require the gym, like running outdoors, and even created a list of books to read over the next month. However, I’m also trying to find the joy in staying home. Perhaps the most exciting part of spending more time in my Brooklyn apartment, is all the time I have to cook. Most importantly, I’m finally putting the Instant Pot I purchased last fall to good use. I knew the 7-in-1 pressure cooker had a learning curve, so I avoided it on busy weeknights. Now, I can confidently cook rice, beans from scratch, and a delicious vegan curry. Next up: Bread!" —Braelyn Wood, health & wellness e-commerce writer

To buy: Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker ($100; target.com)

Nails Inc Thirsty Feet Deep Moisture Foot Mask

Image zoom TARGET

"Whenever I end up with an, um, interesting beauty product at my desk, I have the tendency to take it home with the intention of trying it out—only for it to sit around unused for months. Now that we’re getting some extra alone time in quarantine, you better believe that I’ll be digging into that stash, starting with this nourishing foot mask." —Rebecca Shinners, senior social media editor

To buy: Nails Inc Thirsty Feet Deep Moisture Foot Mask ($5; target.com)

Home Complete Resistant Workout Bands

Image zoom OVERSTOCK

“Like a lot of people, the biggest impact this quarantine has had on me has been my exercise level. As an every-other-day gym goer, I wasn’t about to give up my fitness routine. I’ve been using Peach Bands Resistance Bands to get in glute and leg workouts, which add an extra level of resistance when you don’t have gym equipment lying around. While my go-to bands are no longer in stock (like much at-home fitness equipment), you can still snap up resistance bands on some unlikely sites, like Overstock. Hopefully the one thing I’ll get out of this quarantine is a better butt.” —Christina Oehler, assistant editor

To buy: Home Complete Resistant Workout Bands ($15; overstock.com)

The Sims 4

Image zoom TARGET

"Playing the Sims has been an uber-nostalgic piece of solace for me. It's an opportunity to escape and create a digital utopia when it seems like everything in the outside world is out of control." —Taylyn Washington-Harmon, associate editor

To buy: The Sims 4 ($40; target.com)

Parker Clay Koda Journal Cover

Image zoom PARKER CLAY

"Journaling has become a way for me to cope with the newfound anxiety I have over what's happening in the world—and with how it affects me, personally, too. I also find that I go back and forth between waves of creativity and productivity and feeling generally useless (LOL, my new normal). Having a notebook on hand to jot down to-do lists, story ideas, and even document how I'm feeling has been helpful and therapeutic. I'm currently using this beautiful leather-bound journal from Parker Clay, which is made of ethically-sourced leather from Ethiopia and comes with a Moleskine insert. It makes me feel like wayyy more of a grown-up writing in something ~so~ sophisticated." —Susan Brickell

To buy: Parker Clay Koda Journal Cover ($48; parkerclay.com)

Hulu

Image zoom

"My primary comfort during quarantine has been rewatching Friday Night Lights on Hulu. As someone that doesn’t pay for cable, Hulu is also a great way to keep up with the series currently airing on TV. As it turns out, I have a lot more free time when I’m not commuting or partaking in social activities, so it’s the perfect time to start streaming the shows that everyone’s talking about right now." —Braelyn Wood

To buy: Hulu ($6 per month; hulu.com)