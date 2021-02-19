These 7 Black Women Are the Unsung Heroes of the COVID Pandemic

Now that two vaccines have been approved and mass vaccinations have rolled out nationwide, Corbett has packed her schedule with speaking engagements in communities of color to help convince skeptical folks that the vaccine is safe and effective. "I understand the intricate interlacing of science and health, particularly for disparities, and particularly for people of color," she told the journal Nature in a February 11 interview. "So it's near and dear to my heart. It's actually the reason vaccine development is important to me, and is where I chose to take my viral-immunology career."