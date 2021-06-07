Social determinants of health often have racial divides, and experts believe this to blame in part for the racial health disparities many Americans face. For example, Black, American Indian, and Alaska Native women older than 30 are approximately four to five times as likely to die in childbirth than white women in the US, per CDC data. The data also shows that the numbers of Hispanic, non-Hispanic Black, and non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native people who have died from COVID-19 is out of proportion to the number of people in these racial and ethnic groups in the total US population. Black Americans are also 30% more likely to die from heart disease than non-Hispanic whites, according to the Office of Minority Health within the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Black adults in the US are nearly twice as likely as white adults to develop type 2 diabetes and 1.3 times more likely to have obesity than their white counterparts.