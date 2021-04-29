If reparations were in place, I would be able to have a less-anxious pregnancy, and my future child would benefit immensely from entering a world where they will be seen as worthy of survival. We need action now, so that my beautiful Black community has the health care needed to survive and access to mental-health care that will help us continue to cope. We deserve the dignity to live, survive, and thrive—because Black Lives Matter, and healthy Black lives are the only way to ensure a real future for our community.