For example, a navigator like Rosemary Thomas, MPH, associate director for the Penn Medicine Program for LGBTQ Health, can make sure that a trans patient's provider uses their proper name and pronouns, is well-versed in hormone therapy if that is something a patient is interested in, among other types of gender-affirming care. "And that's just the provider," Thomas tells Health. "Will the office staff treat you the same way? Is there a non-gendered bathroom, or will anyone bother you if you go to a gendered bathroom? If I work 9-to-5 and am not allowed time off, when do I go to my doctor's appointments? How do I schedule an appointment if I miss out on work and it counts against me, or I don't have money for transportation?" Thomas and her team of volunteer health advocates brainstorm solutions with patients to make sure they access the care they need.