This is important, especially for BIPOC patients, because minority groups are at an increased risk for certain conditions. People of color have higher rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and heart disease than white people. Black individuals are also almost four times more likely, and Hispanic people 1.3 times more likely, to have kidney failure compared to white Americans. These conditions were also linked to higher rates of COVID-19-related hospitalizations in 2020, which didn't necessarily reflect better outcomes for these patients, as they were also more likely to die from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Having a provider who is mindful of such stark disparities can help to ensure preventative care and necessary screenings are performed to catch any serious health conditions early.