Fight for Your Right: A Guide to Culturally Competent Care

Health care is a human right.
By Health.com Editors
June 07, 2021

It's a simple theory: The better you're treated by your doctor, the better you'll feel. But when your provider dismisses, shames, or discriminates against you because of your ethnicity or identity, you'll likely resist going back—and that can put your health in jeopardy. Enter culturally competent care: when a health care system provides for patients with diverse values, beliefs, behaviors, culture, and language. It's an approach to health that's mindful of the wider push for inclusion our country is currently grappling with. It also takes in to account the long-standing health disparities between different populations in the US.

As the pandemic revealed, Black, American Indian, and Latinx people are up to 3.1 times more likely than white people to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and up to 2.4 times more likely to die of the virus. Some gaps in health care go beyond race and have to do with what the World Health Organization refers to as social determinants, such as where you live, your level of education, and your economic status. Research shows that people within marginalized communities—higher weight individuals, LGBTQ+ people, and those who identify as BIPOC—are more likely to encounter discrimination at the doctor's office, which prevents them from receiving high-quality care or seeking care at all.

Culturally competent care makes it easier for patients to advocate for themselves. In this guide, you'll discover ways to make yourself more comfortable at the doctor's office, how to find the right care for your needs, and why speaking up can save your life.

Credit: Yeji Kim

Culturally Competent Care Tackles Bias and Racism in the US Medical System—Here's What to Know About It

A culturally competent approach to health trains providers to understand the structural barriers many people in marginalized communities face when they seek medical care.

How to Find Culturally Competent Care for Your Physical and Mental Health Needs, According to Experts

Where to being your search for a medical professional who shares your background or understands your health challenges, so you get the treatment you deserve.

Credit: Emma Darvick
Credit: Caitlin-Marie Miner Ong

There Are 5 Social Determinants of Health—Here’s What That Means, and How They Influence Your Care

Your workplace, your social life, and the neighborhood you live in all have a powerful effect on your health. Taking these factors into account is part of what culturally competent care is all about.

Credit: Kailey Whitman

Millions of Americans Live in 'Care Deserts'—Here's What That Means and Why It's a Huge Problem

Care deserts contribute to the health inequities facing residents in rural and inner city areas, but bringing more doctors and medical facilities into these regions hasn't been easy.

How to Get Mammograms & Other Crucial Tests if You Don't Have Insurance

You can still get necessary scans, routine tests, and primary and emergency care, even without health insurance—or if your coverage is lacking.

Credit: Emma Darvick
Your Patient Rights: 10 Accommodations You Can Request Before and During a Medical Visit

Here's how to push back against a doctor or health care facility that disregards your comfort level.

Credit: Julia Bohan-Upadhyay
Credit: Yeji Kim

How 5 Women Suffering Dangerous Health Symptoms Finally Got Their Doctors to Take Them Seriously

"Get over it," "give it time," "women start to get this way at a certain age" are some of the responses these women heard from doctors when they sought medical help. It's a troubling dismissal that many women, especially from marginalized communities, can relate to.

Credit: Kailey Whitman

A Patient Advocate Can Help You Get the Care You Need—Here's How to Find One

While the medical community works its way toward a culturally competent approach, members of marginalized groups are seeking patient advocates to help them navigate the health care system as it exists right now.

Credit: Yeji Kim

'Trauma Informed Care' Considers a Patient's Background to Offer Safe, Competent Treatment—Here's What to Know

As a teenager, Nina Solis visited her ob-gyn and was left feeling guilt, fear, and shame. Now as a registered nurse, she advocates a safer, more empathetic kind of heath care that's catching on with other providers.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.health.com