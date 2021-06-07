Fight for Your Right: A Guide to Culturally Competent Care

As the pandemic revealed, Black, American Indian, and Latinx people are up to 3.1 times more likely than white people to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and up to 2.4 times more likely to die of the virus. Some gaps in health care go beyond race and have to do with what the World Health Organization refers to as social determinants, such as where you live, your level of education, and your economic status. Research shows that people within marginalized communities—higher weight individuals, LGBTQ+ people, and those who identify as BIPOC—are more likely to encounter discrimination at the doctor's office, which prevents them from receiving high-quality care or seeking care at all.