When the Two Georgias Initiative began in 2017, "we were the poorest county in the state of Georgia," Gardner says. "We were the highest in chronic diseases. We had one doctor. Our drugstore had closed, so people were scrambling around trying to figure out where to get medications." The closest hospital was and still is roughly 30 miles away in Eufaula, Alabama. Even so, residents who need hospital care won't always be able to go there; the county has just one ambulance and at times has to borrow one from a neighboring county, which may not be contracted to go to Eufaula but instead to either a hospitals 45 minutes away or one an hour away.