Health Diversity and Inclusion

4 BIPOC Women on the Power of Saying 'No'—And Why It's Essential for Self Care
Black women and women of color need to reclaim their power. This is a way to start.
Transgender Surgery: Everything You Need to Know, According to Doctors
Here's what it's like to undergo male-to-female or female-to-male surgery.
NuLeaf Naturals Makes the Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for People and Their Pets, According to an Expert
It's got something for everyone — even Fido.
This Viral Photo of a Woman Not Fitting Into Her Pre-COVID Jeans Is the Perfect Response to the Quarantine 15
Instead of feeling bad because she gained a few pounds during lockdown, this woman celebrated with a candid before-and-after photo.
5 Things You Can Do Right Now To Be a Better LGBTQ+ Ally
FYI: Allyship isn't a permanent status you receive. It's a continual process.
What Is Genderqueer? Here's How Experts and People Who Identify This Way Explain It
This gender identity is not the same as non-binary or gender fluid.