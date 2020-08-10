Health Diversity and Inclusion

4 BIPOC Women on the Power of Saying 'No'—And Why It's Essential for Self Care

Black women and women of color need to reclaim their power. This is a way to start.
Transgender Surgery: Everything You Need to Know, According to Doctors

Here's what it's like to undergo male-to-female or female-to-male surgery.
NuLeaf Naturals Makes the Best Full-Spectrum CBD Oil for People and Their Pets, According to an Expert

It's got something for everyone — even Fido.
This Viral Photo of a Woman Not Fitting Into Her Pre-COVID Jeans Is the Perfect Response to the Quarantine 15

Instead of feeling bad because she gained a few pounds during lockdown, this woman celebrated with a candid before-and-after photo.
5 Things You Can Do Right Now To Be a Better LGBTQ+ Ally

FYI: Allyship isn't a permanent status you receive. It's a continual process.
What Is Genderqueer? Here's How Experts and People Who Identify This Way Explain It

This gender identity is not the same as non-binary or gender fluid.
Maren Morris Dismisses Troll's Comment on Cleavage: 'Don't Let My Boobs Knock You on the Way Out'

In the Instagram comment section of one of her latest selfies, the new mom joked that her bustier chest is only "temporary."
What Is Intersectional Feminism and Why It Matters

This framework will change how you look at identity.
Growing Up With Immigrant Parents Has Had a Major Impact on My Mental Health—and I'm Not The Only One

How Being a First-Generation American Affected My Mental Health

Olympian Shawn Johnson Opens Up About Her Body Image Struggles, Drug Use and Going from '110 Lbs. to Pregnant'

This 29-Year-Old Personal Trainer Wants You to Embrace Your Rolls and Stretch Marks During Quarantine

5 Black Mental Health Resources to Fight the Harmful Effects of Racism

 5 of the Strongest CBD Oils You Can Buy Online 2020

Is a higher potency right for you?

Microaggressions Are Often Unintentional—But That Doesn't Mean They're Not Harmful

10 Wellness Warriors on the Frontlines of Black Lives Matter

What Are Health Disparities? Why It's Important to Fight for Health Equity—Especially Right Now

After Ahmaud Arbery’s Shooting, Running While Black Doesn’t Get Any Easier

Anti-Asian Racism Is Growing—Here's What It's Like to Be the Target of Xenophobia Because of the Coronavirus

