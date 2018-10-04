The 12 Best New Books You Need to Read This Fall

BraunS/Getty Images

Whether you're looking for a juicy new novel, healthy cookbook, or engrossing memoir, these are the must-reads we have on our list for fall 2018.

By Health Editors
October 04, 2018

Alert your book club: Some of the most exciting titles of the year are being released this season. Chrissy Teigen's latest cookbook? Check. Tina Turner's heartfelt memoir? Check. There's also a slew of exciting books for wellness-obsessed readers, from Virginia Sole-Smith's The Eating Instinct (which reexamines our relationship between food and body image), to Gina Homolka's (of Skinnytaste blog fame) collection of healthy, easy-to-whip-up meals. Below, the 12 best books we'll be diving into this fall.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter

1
'In Pieces' by Sally Field

Amazon.com

Genre: Memoir

Notoriously shy, this actress is finally ready to tell the story of her life. And while she shares all aspects, it’s the candidness with which she speaks about her difficult relationship with her mother that you’ll find gripping and accessible.

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
'My Love Story' by Tina Turner

Amazon.com

Genre: Memoir

The queen of rock & roll’s memoir is as daring and heartfelt as her music: Deeply personal childhood memories and never-before-heard details about her darkest hours reveal how she rose to fame, disappeared from the music industry altogether, and rebuilt her career and life.

available at amazon.com $28
SHOP NOW

3
'This Will Only Hurt a Little' By Busy Philipps

Amazon.com

Genre: Memoir

You’ll definitely laugh, but you may shed a few tears, too. From mortifying mommy moments to relatable marriage observations, Busy shares the life lessons that have turned the actress into one of Instagram’s biggest stars—with tons of LOL-worthy stories!

available at amazon.com $27
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
'Now & Again' by Julia Turshen

Amazon.com

Genre: Cookbook

Turshen may be a former personal chef, but there’s nothing “cheffy” about these deliciously doable recipes—they’re all fun and inventive ideas for reinvigorating leftovers.

available at amazon.com $35
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
'Cravings: Hungry for More' by Chrissy Teigen

Amazon.com

Genre: Cookbook

Come for the drool-worthy recipes. Stay for Teigen’s hilarious headnotes and the adorable family photos.

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
'Skinnytaste: One & Done' by Gina Homolka

Amazon.com

Genre: Cookbook

Whether you want to wield your Instant Pot, slow cooker, sheet pan, or Dutch oven, Homolka has dozens of healthy, no-fuss dishes you’ll devour.

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
'Simple Green Meals' by Jen Hansard

Amazon.com

Genre: Cookbook

The second book from the Simple Green Smoothies cofounder has one key message: Invite plants to every meal. The colorful recipes will be all the inspo you need to do just that.

available at amazon.com $25
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
'Hangry: 5 Simple Steps to Balance Your Hormones and Restore Your Joy' by Sarah Fragoso

Amazon.com

Genre: Wellness

Most of us can probably relate to feeling hangry, but this book helps deliver advice in particular for women with health issues such as thyroid conditions, PCOS, and perimenopause to help them feel less stressed and more content in their bodies.

available at amazon.com $29
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

9
'The Eating Instinct' by Virginia Sole-Smith

Amazon.com

Genre: Wellness

This fascinating book delves into food culture in America with the goal of uncovering ways for us to feel better about food—stories from real women help reshape food-related conversations, such as how we shop for groceries, how we approach body image, and recovering from eating disorders.

available at amazon.com $28
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

10
'Daughters of the Lake' by Wendy Webb

Amazon.com

Genre: Novel

When narrator Kate Granger encounters a dead body floating in the lake near her parents' house, she's shocked to realize that she's been seeing that same woman in her dreams. Webb's just-released novel follows two women a generation apart, perfect for anyone who loves a good ghost story that bleeds into the present day.

available at amazon.com $25
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

11
'Bitter Orange' by Claire Fuller

Amazon.com

Genre: Novel

Just because it's autumn doesn't mean that you can't add addicting "beach reads" to your cart. This novel, one of the most highly anticipated of the season, will draw you in with the story of Frances Jellico, whose budding friendship with a next-door couple leads to a shattering conclusion.

available at amazon.com $26
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

12
'A Spark of Light' by Jodi Piccoult

Amazon.com

Genre: Novel

Fans of Piccoult (who you might remember as the author of the bestselling My Sister's Keeper) will be clamoring for her latest release, which couldn't be more timely: The plot centers around a police hostage negotiator who realizes his daughter is inside the women’s reproductive clinic a gunman has just taken over.

available at amazon.com $29
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More