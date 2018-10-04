The 12 Best New Books You Need to Read This Fall

Whether you're looking for a juicy new novel, healthy cookbook, or engrossing memoir, these are the must-reads we have on our list for fall 2018.

Alert your book club: Some of the most exciting titles of the year are being released this season. Chrissy Teigen's latest cookbook? Check. Tina Turner's heartfelt memoir? Check. There's also a slew of exciting books for wellness-obsessed readers, from Virginia Sole-Smith's The Eating Instinct (which reexamines our relationship between food and body image), to Gina Homolka's (of Skinnytaste blog fame) collection of healthy, easy-to-whip-up meals. Below, the 12 best books we'll be diving into this fall.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter