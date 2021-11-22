With this in mind, it's helpful to remember that none of us escape grief, says Rothaus. "You can't be in human form without experiencing it," she says, "whether it's the loss of a loved one, the loss of a dream, or the loss of a lifestyle." Given all of the ways COVID-19 has changed life as we know it, people all around the world are grieving in some way. The point of recognizing this collective pain isn't to wish suffering on others, but rather to remind yourself that you're not alone in your grief. It can help you feel connected—and inspire you to get in touch with people who can support you as you grieve, adds Dawson.