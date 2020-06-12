For the gummy aficionados out there, I highly recommend these CBD Relax Bears. They’re my favorite CBD edible offered by Green Roads because they taste great and offer a standard dose of 10 milligrams of CBD per gummy.

Green Roads also has several other options for gummies, like the Sleepy Z gummies that are great before bedtime, tasty fruit bites, and extra strength CBD froggies if you're looking for something a little stronger.

To buy: Green Roads CBD Relax Bears, $44; greenroads.com