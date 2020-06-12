As the CBD market continues to expand, the number of CBD brands and products out there can start to feel overwhelming, which makes it tough to determine which ones are trustworthy and transparent. But Green Roads is one brand that has stood out since it was founded in 2013—long before the CBD hype even began.
In this review, I’ll share what I discovered after trying a number of Green Roads’ CBD products for myself, including some brand highlights and my top product picks.
Based out of Florida, Green Roads has 7 years in the CBD industry under its belt, which is much more than a lot of other CBD companies on the market.
Laura Fuentes, the CEO and co-founder, is a medical professional, which is a major differentiator in the hemp industry. A licensed compounding pharmacist, Fuentes aims to formulate CBD products for therapeutic purposes. “For us, this is more than a business, it's a mission,” she said. “And our customers know it. They know that we care about them. They know that we will never sacrifice quality or cut corners. They trust us with the most important thing they have, their well-being, and we take that trust seriously.”
Green Roads’ huge portfolio of products is a huge draw for me. It has options for beginners and experts alike, with products galore, including CBD oils, gummies, topicals, and capsules across multiple CBD strengths. Green Roads also offers daily dose options, CBD tea and coffee, and even pet products for your furry friends. One of my personal favorites is the brand’s CBD dark chocolate, which I thought was delicious.
These broad-spectrum products contain hemp-derived CBD with zero THC, and a few of them offer flavor options, like mint breeze or apple kiwi. But for those seeking full-spectrum CBD products, Green Roads recently launched 3 new full-spectrum CBD oils in mild, moderate, and mighty strengths—so there’s truly something for everyone.
No one wants to unknowingly take a larger dose of CBD than they meant to, and Green Roads makes sure this doesn't happen with clear labeling and application guidance for all of its CBD products. Additionally, new syringe-like bottles feature a bottle-stopper-plunger to make exact dosing a breeze.
What’s more, Green Roads claims to hold itself to a higher quality-control standard and offers greater transparency than many other CBD brands. And after digging further into its supply chain and quality control processes, I’m convinced this is true. Here’s why.
Green Roads sources hemp plants grown within the United States (primarily from Colorado, Kentucky, and Oregon and supports domestic farming efforts by partnering with American farms that maintain high standards and implement the best practices in hemp cultivation. Then, Green Roads tests every batch to ensure purity, potency, and safety. Lab reports are also super easy to access by simply scanning the QR code on the packaging to view the results specific to your product. Finally, you can expect excellent customer service from the Green Roads team, which I can attest to from my personal experience communicating with the company.
After verifying the quality of Green Roads' CBD products and trying them for myself, I feel confident recommending Green Roads’ products to anyone looking for a high-quality CBD brand that is here to stay. This experience introduced me to many new CBD products that I love and will continue to use. Here are the 5 best Green Roads CBD products—including oils, gummies, and creams—based on my own personal experience.
I really enjoyed the refreshing mint flavor that accompanied this THC-free, broad-spectrum CBD oil. The natural formula also includes MCT oil, hemp seed oil, and vegetable glycerin. The moderate strength, 25-milligram tincture worked well for me, but everyone’s needs are unique, so it’s also offered in amild (10 milligrams of CBD)andmighty (50 milligrams of CBD)options as well as an original and apple kiwi flavor.
To buy: Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil, from $45; greenroads.com
For the gummy aficionados out there, I highly recommend these CBD Relax Bears. They’re my favorite CBD edible offered by Green Roads because they taste great and offer a standard dose of 10 milligrams of CBD per gummy.
Green Roads also has several other options for gummies, like the Sleepy Z gummies that are great before bedtime, tasty fruit bites, and extra strength CBD froggies if you're looking for something a little stronger.
To buy: Green Roads CBD Relax Bears, $44; greenroads.com
These CBD softgel capsules offer a convenient delivery form, especially if you don't like the taste of CBD oil or don’t prefer gummies. Available in a 30-count bottle, each capsule provides 25 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD.
While these capsules are a great daily CBD option, they also come in a "relax" and a "sleep" formula if you're looking to target your stress or sleep issues more specifically.
To buy: Green Roads CBD Softgels, $50; greenroads.com
Moving into the CBD topicals arena, Green Roads offers various relief creams to alleviate muscle and joint pain for athletes and other active individuals. Formulated with botanicals like vitamin E, menthol, and chamomile for a cooling, soothing effect, this THC-free CBD pain cream is available in 150 and 300 milligram strengths. It also comes in a convenient travel-sized bottle to relieve sore muscles and body aches on the go.
To buy: Green Roads CBD Muscle and Joint Cream, from $25; greenroads.com
If you're looking for a caffeine boost that keeps you feeling calm, cool, and collected, Green Roads’ Hemp Flower Coffee is just what you need. The CBD-infused coffee incorporates a unique blend of cannabinoid-rich hemp flower and Colombian coffee for a delicious-tasting blend. Available in the signature Founders Blend, hazelnut, and vanilla flavors, the medium-roast ground coffee comes in a 2.5- or 12-ounce bag. The exact amount of CBD varies by batch since the coffee is made with hemp flower as opposed to CBD extract.
To buy: Green Roads Hemp Flower Coffee, from $15; greenroads.com
This article has been medically reviewed by Ashley Jordan Ferira, PhD, RDN, the Senior Editor of Health & Wellness Strategy at Remedy Review, an independent CBD reviews site. Dr. Ferira completed her PhD in Foods & Nutrition at The University of Georgia, where she researched the role of vitamin D in pediatric cardiometabolic disease. The products featured in this article were tested at ProVerde Laboratories in Milford, MA and Avazyme, Inc. in Durham, NC.
