Giada De Laurentiis' Mantra Will Inspire You to Find Your ‘Wow’ Factor

Celebrity chef and mom Giada De Laurentiis is passionate about cooking and bringing people together around food. So the host of Food Network's Giada at Home, who also has her own catering company, used this passion to come up with her own very personal mantra that's more about action than words. "I love to inspire and wow people through my cooking," she tells Health, when asked what her mantra is.

Wowing people in the kitchen is something she's done her whole life. Growing up in a large Italian family, the Marshalls spokesperson found food to be the center of great conversations wherever they gathered. "Everything that I remember being big and powerful and the wow in my life happened around food," says De Laurentiis. "It brought our family so much joy." She also realized that cooking is the glue of positive relationships. "It brings lots of laughter, lots of joy, and connects people together."

Her belief that food channels joy and happiness led her to become a chef, and she continues to spread warmth and friendship through delicious, healthy creations. Cooking eventually became her superpower, she says, and her mantra inspires her to keep creating—and bringing more joy.

Watch the rest of De Laurentiis's mantra in the video above.