Gallbladder Problems: Everything You Need to Know

Certain populations are predisposed to gallstones, says Dr. Silverman, including the Pima Indians in Arizona. But most cases aren't related to genetics, he says.

Waist size, however, does play a role: A large 2013 study published in Hepatology found that the higher a woman's BMI, the more likely she was to develop gallstones.

Diabetes also raises a person's risk, as well as bariatric surgery and

extreme weight loss. (Gallstones are one of the reasons you should seek medical supervision when you hope to lose a large amount of weight.)

But the truth is, the majority of people who get gallstones don't have any of the major known risk factors, says Dr. Silverman. "That would suggest that there are many things that we still really don't understand."