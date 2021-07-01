Picture this: It's so hot and muggy outside that your clothes are sticking to your body, and sweat stains are totally inevitable (I mean, why even bother with deodorant?). But suddenly, you find relief in a refreshing breeze—and now, thanks to the beauty of technology, you can harness this feeling and cool off instantly anywhere you go this summer. The FrSara Neck Fan (from $31, was $37; amazon.com) is a portable device that provides serious relief—during heat waves and hot flashes, as well as after exercising—by circulating the air around you.