This Under-$40 Portable Neck Fan Is a 'Life Saver' for Heat Waves and Hot Flashes
Picture this: It's so hot and muggy outside that your clothes are sticking to your body, and sweat stains are totally inevitable (I mean, why even bother with deodorant?). But suddenly, you find relief in a refreshing breeze—and now, thanks to the beauty of technology, you can harness this feeling and cool off instantly anywhere you go this summer. The FrSara Neck Fan (from $31, was $37; amazon.com) is a portable device that provides serious relief—during heat waves and hot flashes, as well as after exercising—by circulating the air around you.
The FrSara portable neck fan features a 360-degree design that offers plenty of coverage, as well as two heads on each end of the device that emit air, which helps evaporate sweat on the neck to make the wearer feel cooler. (The company claims this gadget can cool you down in as little as three seconds.) Since it's worn around the neck, it's a hands-free cooling solution for post-workout, hot summer days, hot flashes and fevers, and for anyone suffering a medical condition that makes them heat intolerant. The portable neck fan is also made out of food-grade silicone that's sweatproof (read: it won't slip) and comfortable to wear.
To buy: FrSara Neck Fan, $31 (was $37); amazon.com
If you're concerned about feeling weighed down in intense heat, Amazon reviewers say that wearing FrSara's portable neck fan doesn't feel much different from wearing a pair of headphones around their neck. Not to mention, if you have long hair, you don't have to worry about it getting caught in the device, since the fan blades are safely covered.
"I have MS, so I don't tolerate heat well at all, and living in the south pretty much feels like the ninth circle of hell. I also have very thick medium-length hair, so that alone can be problematic," one reviewer explained. "Cooling down my neck, in particular, brings a lot of relief when I get too warm… [This device is] just the right amount of cool, the fan is not too loud (I listen to audiobooks a great portion of the day), and I really appreciate my hair not flying all over my face or getting caught up in the tiny little fan blades."
Even though the portable neck fan has three adjustable speeds, shoppers say that it remains quiet even at its most powerful level. Because it's rechargeable and hands-free, customers have found it helpful in all kinds of scenarios: Reviewers share that they've worn it to sports games, on hikes, at amusement parks, and while doing difficult physical work. People who suffer from hot flashes consider it nothing short of a "life saver," too.
The FrSara neck fan comes in 12 colors and patterns, and while it normally costs $37, you can now snap up select options for just $31. You might not be able to completely avoid sweat-inducing summer weather, but this portable device can make it a lot more bearable.
