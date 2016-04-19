Frozen Fruit Sold at Costco Linked to Hepatitis A Outbreak in Canada

A frozen fruit product sold at Costco stores in Canada has been linked to a Hepatitis A outbreak, health officials said.

Nature’s Touch has recalled its Organic Berry Cherry Blend product due to possible Hepatitis A contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said. It had been sold exclusively at Costco stores in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the agency.

There are 12 cases of Hepatitis A related to the outbreak in Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada said. Some of the patients who became sick in February and March, have reported eating the recalled product, the agency said. Three people have been hospitalized.

Health officials say its 3.3 lbs. bags that have “Best Before” dates on or prior to March 15, 2018 are affected. Food contaminated with the virus may not look or smell spoiled.

It’s unclear if the product was sold in U.S. locations. Costco did not immediately return a request for comment Monday. Nature’s Touch told Fortune that there is an “ongoing investigation as to whether any of the ingredients in this blend could have been added to any products destined for the U.S.”

Hepatitis A can cause inflammation of the liver. Symptoms may include fever, low appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and muscle aches. Illness typically begins about 15 to 50 days after the contaminated food is eaten.

