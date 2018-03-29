7 Fitness Influencers Show How One Small Trick Can Change the Look of Your Butt in Seconds

Same photoshoot, same booty, just one sneaky adjustment.

Blake Bakkila
March 29, 2018

If you want your behind to look firm and toned in a butt selfie, you could do endless sets of squats and slather on all the anti-cellulite creams in the world. An easier way? Try this two-second butt-enhancing camera trick—the same one fitness influencers turn to when they want to emphasize their backsides.

RELATED: Get a Better Butt With These 6 Exercises

It's just another example of the tactics social media stars use to change the way their bodies really look, while convincing you that what you're seeing is real. Take it from these 7 Instagram stars, who are more than willing to let you in on the lie.

Mercedes Bridle

"The left is a photo of me clearly doing an 'instagram' popular pose to make my butt look better. On the right is real life - what happens when I squeeze my bum. OMG CELLULITE - guess what ladies we all have it…"

P U B L I C • S E R V I C E • A N N O U N C E M E N T: . . 90% of the photos you see on instagram, that you compare yourself to are posed, photoshopped versions of people's lives. The left is a photo of me clearly doing an 'instagram' popular pose to make my butt look better. On the right is real life - what happens when I squeeze my bum. OMG CELLULITE - guess what ladies we all have it (well about 99% of us). Even fit chicks who workout all the time - it's completely normal. . . So please #LetsGetReal - embrace your body for everything that it is flaws and all. I promise that you will be SOOOOOOO much happier when you do. . . I challenge you to post a picture with showing me your real. Because #LetsGetReal with each other beautiful people. #bodypositivity #GLUTEifulgains

A post shared by fit4za | Mercedes B - Toronto📍 (@fit4za) on

Sia Cooper

"I would get so upset because I knew I could not look like that all the time. But the truth is, nobody does. A picture is just a split second. We all look different from different angles."

It’s amazing what a little bending forward, hiking up your underwear, arching your back, and sticking your booty out can do.. even whilst sitting down. Check out that waist, even! Butts typically don’t look great as you sit down (comfortably and normally). They flatten out and your cellulite tends to show because the skin is being pressed upon. However you see these chicks in bikinis who are sitting and it’s like magic or sorcery that their butts don’t flatten! They still look curvy and I’m like WTF.. I would get so upset because I knew I could not look like that all the time. But the truth is, nobody does. A picture is just a split second. We all look different from different angles. But all these angles are still our bodies. We are equally worthy in all our photos. @selfmagazine @shape @womenshealthmag @oxygenmagazine @people @fitnessmagazine @healthmagazine @muscleandfitnesshers @usweekly @theellenshow @cosmopolitan @elitedaily @scarymommy @redbook @glamourmag

A post shared by SIA COOPER (@diaryofafitmommyofficial) on

Anna Victoria

"A lot of the booty pics you see on Instagram are flexed, pushed out, back arched so much it actually hurts...I love posing and admiring the “Instagram booty” but that’s not my real booty. And I’m okay with that."

🤷‍♀️ Those angles, I tell ya... 😂🍑 The one thing I was most insecure about growing up was my booty. I’ve always been smaller on bottom and I would try to wear long shirts to cover it. One thing I’ve loved about fitness is the ability to sculpt your body in various ways BUT there’s only so much muscle you can build on your butt AND you need to flex it to really show it off 😝💪 . A lot of the booty pics you see on Instagram are flexed, pushed out, back arched so much it actually hurts...plus high waisted pants that accentuate a small waist and lift the booty too...there are so many ways to make it look 10x bigger on insta than in real life, and I do it too!! I love posing and admiring the “Instagram booty” but that’s not my real booty. And I’m okay with that. . Over time, I’ve gotten several comments about my lack of a butt, even recently when I actually am so proud of my hard work. It may not look like what someone else would consider an ideal booty, but it’s mine!! Not theirs. And I’ve had to work hard to love it and to shape it and to love it no matter the shape or size. People are always going to have opinions on your body. Do they hurt sometimes? Yes. But a wise woman once said, “You could be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world and there will still be someone who hates peaches”. And in this case, I LITERALLY mean peaches 🍑🍑😂😂 #bodylove #realstagram #angles (pants are Lorna Jane! :)) . Try @bodyloveapp FREE for 7-days! 💕 www.annavictoria.com/bodyloveapp

A post shared by Anna Victoria (@annavictoria) on

Sara Puhto

"I would get upset and think that because my booty didn’t look like all the other bootys on instagram, it meant that all of a sudden I had an ugly body. But that is not true. We all look different from different angles. We all have different bodies."

Instagram vs reality 🍑🌿 I used to let photos like the right one ruin my day. I would get upset and think that because my booty didn’t look like all the other bootys on instagram, it meant that all of a sudden I had an ugly body. But that is not true. We all look different from different angles. We all have different bodies. The way your booty, or any part of your body looks, does not change who you are as a person. We are our own worst critic and nobody is thinking the negative thoughts that you are. We should never judge another persons appearance, including our own. Change your mindset about your body, you don’t need to change your body. Don’t live your life hating your body and allowing that to stop you from enjoying your life. There is so much more to life than worrying about how you look. Be proud of your body, love it for allowing you to breathe, walk, talk and experience life. Never take these things for granted. Thank your body by loving every part of it!! 🌴☀️ ------------------------------------------ . . . #bodypositivity #nobodyshame #stopcomparing #loveyourbody #selfesteem #youareunique #selfacceptance #thankyourbody #youareworthit

A post shared by Sara Puhto (@saggysara) on

Sophie Allen

”Just keepin' it real with y'all #ihavecellulitetoo and it appears when I squeeze my butt & disappears with the simple act of slightly tilting my hips out! Don't ever let instagram take away from your achievements, cause there's a lot of editing, tilting, posing, angles, lighting and all the rest going on.”

Lauren Tickner

”I sometimes still stumble across a photo and think ‘agh, I wish I looked like that…’ BUT, they uploaded that photo for a REASON! They probably took 10000 others and chose that ONE photo.”

POSTURE changes EVERYTHING! Posing is SO powerful: what you see of people on social media is NOT how they look 24/7 in real life! 👉🏼 I know that if I arch my spine and pop my hip, I can make my stomach look flatter & my butt look bigger. Of course, some people DO have big bums & flat stomachs 💖 Similarly, slouching and 'letting go' of my stomach after a big meal makes it appear more bloated: it's just how it is! Tucking your spine will make your butt look flatter: you can literally make your body look SO different, just by standing differently! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ People will always speak negatively about others: it's horrible, but sadly it is just a fact of life. I receive all of these comments 👆🏼 all the time, but thankfully for the more negative ones, I have thick skin. I used to even say these things to myself 😔 BUT now I have learned that if I see a 'bad' photo of myself, it is OKAY!!!!! It doesn't matter!!! As we see here, angles and posture are eveeeerything! Similarly, IDGAF if other people want to comment mean things, because I have learned to accept my body and love it for what it is. Your body is so incredibly powerful: give it some credit🙌🏼 I also know how to pose to make myself look 'best'. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I don't care how 'overdone' people say these photos are: I think they are SO important. I sometimes still stumble across a photo and think "agh, I wish I looked like that..." BUT, they uploaded that photo for a REASON! They probably took 10000 others and chose that ONE photo. (I know I'm guilty of taking looooads before having ma money shot ✨) PLUS, for all I know, they photoshopped that photo! Take EVERYTHING with a pinch of salt! #StrengthFeed - EDIT: this photo is to prove a point 👍🏼 - sometimes one may see a photo of themselves and think 'agh, I hate how I look' ...but then you have to remember that you may just be MOVING & caught off guard, so your body isn't looking 'normal'! Yes, I know I am overemphasising each 'pose' ☺️ - P.S, purchase my training/macro-tracking guides at: www.strengthfeed.com

A post shared by Lauren Tickner - Entrepreneur (@laurentickner) on

Marisa Taylor

“WEDGIE POWER. Couple of minutes "transformation." (So for those who don't understand, not a transformation at all) … Both ways are cool dude, wear em how you want.”

Social media posts clearly don’t reflect a person’s complete reality or appearance. The so-called perfection a social media star achieves is likely due to a filter, a specific angle, or hiked-up undies lifting up their butt cheeks. And the photo itself might be one of dozens of takes.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up