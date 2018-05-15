Why This Woman Quit Dieting—and Is Loving Her ‘Squishy Tummy’

Fitness influencer Adrienne Osuna is done with weight loss: "I won't do it to myself anymore."

Blake Bakkila
May 15, 2018

Over the weekend, fitness influencer Adrienne Osuna posted a mirror selfie wearing a new pair of bikini bottoms. Nothing out of the ordinary about that. But instead of showing off taut, toned abs like other social stars, Osuna made what she called her “squishy tummy” the focus on the post. Here's what she had to say about it:

1. Squishy tummies are cool

2. I almost didn’t post this [because] I’m in ‘regular’ bikini bottoms instead of high waisted ones buttttt...

3. seriously who cares.

4. I bought myself these bottoms today and a lounge chair so I can lay out & I’m super excited about it.”

Osuna, who owns Ariya Activewear, frequently posts transformation photos of herself and others, typically with the message, “Weight is just a number.” Her inspiring social media posts have struck a chord with users; she has nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram.

To encourage others to eat intuitively and feel body positive, Osuna is motivating her followers to get off the weight-loss merry-go-round. She revealed that she'd been a yo-yo dieter since she was a preteen, but recently announced that she’s stopped dieting for good.

I’ve been thinking about this post for a long time...it’s very vulnerable. It’s pretty self explanatory. I was a chronic yo-yo dieter since I was probably 11. It’s what made me gain weight to begin with when I had no reason to ever start dieting. I was actually a totally fine, normal weight healthy teen. Finally after losing and gaining about 80lbs, and after I had my 4th son I totally quit dieting. . I worked out every day to feel good, I stopped weighing myself, I wasn’t focused on the number I was just focused on eating and exercising to feel good. That resulted in the middle picture. I lost fat, felt amazing and was getting really strong. . Shortly after that I started cutting for a meet. That meet prep, plus stress from school sent me into a downward spiral into the torture of yo-yo dieting and binging again. If you’ve never struggled with your weight or binge/dieting you really don’t know the mental torture it is as well as how bad it is for your body. The stress from gaining weight made it worse as I put so much pressure on myself to quickly lose it again because of everyone looking up to me. But DIETING DOESN’T WORK FOR SOMEONE THAT IS A CHRONIC DIETER OR HAS BINGE EATING DISORDER. I knew that... I still know that. It’s a continuous circle of two steps forward three steps back. If you struggle with this I put a REALLY good YouTube video on my story. . I am NOT saying dieting is bad for everyone! Ive struggled for a year now because I’ll do really well then something will throw me off and it starts all over. I’m DONE. I won’t do it to myself anymore. This post is for anyone that can relate and to just let you beautiful people know that it will be slow, it will probably take me a while to get back to where I was but I’m totally freeing myself. I feel like a huge weight is lifted.. I’m going back to just eating good to feel good, with no restrictions, listening to my body and working out to feel well. I’ll still probably keep up the no sweets because I don’t want them but no pressure there either. There will be a 4th pic eventually of me healthy mentally and physically 💗

A post shared by ↠a d r i e n n e o s u n a↞ (@adrienneosuna) on

“I’ve struggled for a year now because I’ll do really well then something will throw me off and it starts all over,” she wrote last month. “I’m DONE. I won’t do it to myself anymore. This post is for anyone that can relate and to just let you beautiful people know that it will be slow, it will probably take me a while to get back to where I was but I’m totally feeling myself. I feel like a huge weight is lifted.”

