Why This Woman Quit Dieting—and Is Loving Her ‘Squishy Tummy’

Over the weekend, fitness influencer Adrienne Osuna posted a mirror selfie wearing a new pair of bikini bottoms. Nothing out of the ordinary about that. But instead of showing off taut, toned abs like other social stars, Osuna made what she called her “squishy tummy” the focus on the post. Here's what she had to say about it:

1. Squishy tummies are cool

2. I almost didn’t post this [because] I’m in ‘regular’ bikini bottoms instead of high waisted ones buttttt...

3. seriously who cares.

4. I bought myself these bottoms today and a lounge chair so I can lay out & I’m super excited about it.”

Osuna, who owns Ariya Activewear, frequently posts transformation photos of herself and others, typically with the message, “Weight is just a number.” Her inspiring social media posts have struck a chord with users; she has nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram.

To encourage others to eat intuitively and feel body positive, Osuna is motivating her followers to get off the weight-loss merry-go-round. She revealed that she'd been a yo-yo dieter since she was a preteen, but recently announced that she’s stopped dieting for good.

“I’ve struggled for a year now because I’ll do really well then something will throw me off and it starts all over,” she wrote last month. “I’m DONE. I won’t do it to myself anymore. This post is for anyone that can relate and to just let you beautiful people know that it will be slow, it will probably take me a while to get back to where I was but I’m totally feeling myself. I feel like a huge weight is lifted.”