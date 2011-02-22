Health Heroes: 4 Fitness Blogs for Weight-Loss Motivation

Back in February 2008, I started my personal blog, Carrots 'N' Cake, with the goal of shaping up for my upcoming wedding. A lot of women lose weight and tone up for their weddings, but not all of them start blogs. Tracking my progress on my blog meant that I was part of a supportive online community, which ended up being key to helping me maintain my Feel Great Weight. During my weight-loss journey, I was curious about what others ate, how they fit exercise into their busy lives, and how they kept trucking along with their weight maintenance. Today, I still love learning new tips and tricks from passionate fellow bloggers. Here are some who inspire and motivate me every day. They are my "health" heroes.

Kath Eats Real Food

I found Kath Eats Real Food in late 2007. Kath's food journal–style blog documented her weight-loss progression and inspired me to start my own blog. Kath lost 30 pounds through diet and exercise and, most importantly, she made it seem attainable for just about anyone, and even sort of fun. Kath's philosophy is simple: Eat real food. She says, "It makes choices about being healthy really simple. If you don't think what's in the package is real food, don't eat it." Kath's blog has helped me look at food differently—not simply in terms of calories and fat, but as nutrients that benefit my body.

SkinnyRunner

Whenever I feel like blowing off a run, I head over to SkinnyRunner for motivation. Sarah, the blogger behind SkinnyRunner, says her blog is "a not-so-serious take on something she's seriously passionate about—running." This approach makes her blog entertaining and motivating at the same time. After reading only a few posts, I'm itching to lace up my sneakers and hit the pavement. I'm also all caught up on the latest celebrity gossip!



Getty Images

Losing Weight in the City

Theodora, who blogs at Losing Weight in the City, has lost 50 pounds and has run a marathon without sacrificing her fun lifestyle in New York City. She writes about her progress and what works for her, and encourages her readers to find what works for them. As we all know, diets fail because they are too restrictive. Theodora's approach to weight loss is realistic because it’s not a diet, it’s a way of life. Her posts show you can adopt a healthy lifestyle and occasionally indulge in your favorite treats and still lose weight. She's a gal after my own heart!

Fit Chick in the City

The goal of Fit Chick in the City is to "connect everyone from the 'gym rat' to the 'couch potato' with the best workouts and fitness products available, while providing a healthy dose of motivation and expertise along the way." Jess, the blogger behind Fit Chick in the City, is a fitness expert with over 12 years of experience in the industry, and her blog posts constantly inspire me to get moving. She is always in the know about the latest fitness happenings and products, so she inspires me to mix up my exercise routine. Plus, Jess shows her readers that fitness is supposed to be fun!