Favorite Pins of the Week

Whether you use Pinterest to browse recipes or find workouts you’ll actually try (or for planning European vacations you may never take or lavish weddings that are way out of your budget), the idea-sharing and sense of community is just...so…addicting.
Each week we’ll bring you our top five healthy, motivational, mouthwatering, stylish, inventive, and just plain cool ideas we picked up from our new favorite site. (Follow us!)
What types of pinners do you follow the most? What are your favorite boards? And what kind of ideas do you find yourself repining most often?
Here’s what grabbed our attention this week:
Workout motivation
For when you need a little extra nudge to complete that last half-mile
Credit: fight-tobefit.tumblr.com via Lexee on Pinterest
Zucchini sticks
A much better decision than fried mozzarella or French fries
Credit: skinnytaste.com via Hannah on Pinterest
Stand up abs
Think lying on the floor “crunching” is the only way to get flat abs? Wrong!
Credit: obsessedwiththenest.com via Lauren on Pinterest
Summer hair
If long hair if weighing heavy and hot in this heat, tie it up with a floral bandana—perfect mix of girly and retro.
Credit: Wynter on Pinterest
Fresh corn salad
Made with simple ingredients this is great on its own or atop fish tacos. Try grilling the corn first for a smoky flavor.
Credit: melskitchencafe.com via Danielle on Pinterest