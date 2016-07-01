7 Famous Women on How They Really Feel in a Bathing Suit

From the realities of post-baby cellulite to the ridiculous pressure to have a thigh gap.
The pressure to be "bikiniÂ ready" can really make a gal sweat. But it doesn't have to be that way. These sevenÂ celebritiesÂ have discovered theÂ secret to feeling comfortable in a bathing suit. (Hint: It has to do with loving the skin you're in, flaws and all.) Here, they share their opinions onÂ everything from post-baby cellulite to the ridiculous pressure to have a thigh gap.
On not seeking perfection
"I don't care to look absolutely perfect in a bathing suit. I'm a normal girl. I'm strong. I'm fit. I feel good about myself after I've had a baby."Â âHilary Duff,Â Today, June 2016
On the beauty of one-pieces
âI love one-pieces. I think one-pieces can be super-sexy. I donât think you need to show everything for it to be sexy. And now one-pieces [include] high European cuts and I think theyâre great and I feel really comfortable in them. So for me Iâm always a one-piece girl.âÂ âKhloe Kardashian,Â Lorraine, June 2016
On thigh gaps
âRegardless of what society tells you these daysâ¦ You donât have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful. It is possible to love your body the way it is.âÂ âDemi Lovato, Instagram, February 2015
RELATED:Â These Are the Best Swimsuits for Bigger Busts
On bathing suits after babies
âI never looked good in a bathing suit, so now I look worse in a bathing suit. I have cellulite. But I would much rather have my kids and look a little worse in a bathing suit!â âDrew Barrymore,Â People, February 2015
On giving up judgment
âAs bikini season starts to roll in, letâs keep in mind that a girl wearing a swimsuit does not mean itâs a free ticket to judge her body. In fact, donât you dare judge anyoneâs body without knowing their story, their strengths, and who they are. Your body is simply a physical vessel for you to carry out the things you want to accomplish with your life. Take care of your body, respect it and it will do amazing things for you. Donât fall into the vanity trap.âÂ âCassey Ho, Instagram, April 2016
RELATED: These Are the Best Swimsuits for an Athletic Shape
On appreciatingÂ what you've got
âOh, how I regret not having worn a bikini for the entire year I was 26. If anyone young is reading this, go, right this minute, put on a bikini, and donât take it off until youâre 34."Â âNora Ephron,Â I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts onÂ Being a Woman, 2008
OnÂ not caring what anyone else thinks
âThis is how I look. I feel happy. I think I look strong and healthy and also like miss trunchbull from Matilda.â âAmy Schumer in response to body-shaming comments,Â Instagram, May 2016