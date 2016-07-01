7 Famous Women on How They Really Feel in a Bathing Suit

From the realities of post-baby cellulite to the ridiculous pressure to have a thigh gap.

The pressure to be "bikiniÂ ready" can really make a gal sweat. But it doesn't have to be that way. These sevenÂ celebritiesÂ have discovered theÂ secret to feeling comfortable in a bathing suit. (Hint: It has to do with loving the skin you're in, flaws and all.) Here, they share their opinions onÂ everything from post-baby cellulite to the ridiculous pressure to have a thigh gap.

On not seeking perfection

"I don't care to look absolutely perfect in a bathing suit. I'm a normal girl. I'm strong. I'm fit. I feel good about myself after I've had a baby."Â âHilary Duff,Â Today, June 2016

On the beauty of one-pieces

âI love one-pieces. I think one-pieces can be super-sexy. I donât think you need to show everything for it to be sexy. And now one-pieces [include] high European cuts and I think theyâre great and I feel really comfortable in them. So for me Iâm always a one-piece girl.âÂ âKhloe Kardashian,Â Lorraine, June 2016

On thigh gaps

âRegardless of what society tells you these daysâ¦ You donât have to have a thigh gap to be beautiful. It is possible to love your body the way it is.âÂ âDemi Lovato, Instagram, February 2015

On bathing suits after babies

âI never looked good in a bathing suit, so now I look worse in a bathing suit. I have cellulite. But I would much rather have my kids and look a little worse in a bathing suit!â âDrew Barrymore,Â People, February 2015

On giving up judgment

Pic with dry hair before snorkeling. 🐠🐟🐡 As bikini season starts to roll in, let's keep in mind that a girl wearing a swimsuit does not mean it's a free ticket to judge her body. In fact, don't you dare judge anyone's body without knowing their story, their strengths, and who they are. ☝️Your body is simply a physical vessel for you to carry out the things you want to accomplish with your life. Take care of your body, respect it, and it will do amazing things for you. Don't fall into the vanity trap. Obsession is scary and volatile. Focus on doing the things you love, like finding a workout that makes you smile, and your body will respond in a favorable way. It's really not too hard, but you must cut out the noise and listen to your heart. 💗

A photo posted by Cassey Ho (@blogilates) on

âAs bikini season starts to roll in, letâs keep in mind that a girl wearing a swimsuit does not mean itâs a free ticket to judge her body. In fact, donât you dare judge anyoneâs body without knowing their story, their strengths, and who they are. Your body is simply a physical vessel for you to carry out the things you want to accomplish with your life. Take care of your body, respect it and it will do amazing things for you. Donât fall into the vanity trap.âÂ âCassey Ho, Instagram, April 2016

On appreciatingÂ what you've got

âOh, how I regret not having worn a bikini for the entire year I was 26. If anyone young is reading this, go, right this minute, put on a bikini, and donât take it off until youâre 34."Â âNora Ephron,Â I Feel Bad About My Neck: And Other Thoughts onÂ Being a Woman, 2008

OnÂ not caring what anyone else thinks

âThis is how I look. I feel happy. I think I look strong and healthy and also like miss trunchbull from Matilda.â âAmy Schumer in response to body-shaming comments,Â Instagram, May 2016

