Fitness influencer Emily Skye is enjoying her post-pregnancy workout regimen with her “cutest training buddy ever.” In a mirror selfie with her three-month-old daughter Mia, Skye shared her progress since giving birth.

“Some people might think my progress is due to my genetics or because of breastfeeding but I can tell you it’s got a LOT to do with hard work and consistency!” she captioned the photo, which shows her loose skin. “All those midnight workouts I did after Mia fell asleep and eating healthy meals from my FIT Program are getting me great results.”

She goes on to share that she's getting stronger and leaner and is in good spirits, which she said helps her mini-me, too. “When I’m happy Mia seems happier too,” she wrote.

Since bringing home baby, Skye has been transparent about the body changes she’s experienced. Last month, she posted a side-by-side image comparing her pre-baby and post-baby abs.

“Physically speaking I will never be the same (which isn’t a bad thing) and I’m making the most of what I’ve got,” she said. “I’ve still got loose skin on my belly but my abs are beginning to make a comeback - which shows me that what I’m doing is working…”

One workout she’s probably doing is her 20-minute core routine, which focuses on developing strong abs as well as the core muscles that help support every body, not just post-partum bodies.

"Almost every woman that I talk to wants to have a great set of abs," Skye told Health in 2016. "It’s one thing to have strong abs, but it's more important to have a strong core. Your core muscles are the muscles inside you that you can’t see, but do almost all the work. For people that suffer from back pain and poor posture, working on your core strength can go a long way to helping you improve these problems."