Emily Skye: "Focus On Your Own Journey and Don't Worry About Anyone Else"

No matter your get-healthy goal—drop 10 pounds, adopt a cleaner diet, build muscle—the first step to success is the same: let go of your idea of "perfect," because perfection just does not exist, says Aussie fitness sensation Emily Skye. Perfectionism is ultimately a motivation killer because when you inevitably have an off day, or you compare yourself to someone else who's fitter or thinner than you, you'll wind up spending more energy beating yourself up about it than actually working toward your own goals. There will be days where you just can't make it to the gym, and there will be other days where you somehow make it to bedtime without ever consuming a vegetable. When that happens, just brush it off, and start fresh the next day.

One way to combat your perfectionist tendencies is to set small, incremental goals. Let's say, for example, that you would like to eventually lose 50 pounds. "It can be really scary when you set yourself some massive goal, you just think it's so far away—how am I ever going to reach it?" Skye says. So instead, set a goal to lose 1 pound per week—and celebrate each time you do it.

