Embarrassing Questions: Should I Be Worried That I Never Have to Pee?

A: You're probably just fine. Our bodies do a great job of regulating fluids, and we urinate as much as we need to in order to maintain the right balance. It's OK if you naturally don't need to pee that often, as long as you're hitting the ladies' room at least twice a day and your urine is light yellow. If your pee turns dark or you find you're peeing only once a day, you may be dehydrated and need to drink more water. If that doesn't do the trick, check with your doctor because, in rare cases, infrequent peeing can be a sign of a kidney problem.