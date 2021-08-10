The actress recorded the video when she was in COVID lockdown in Sydney.

Elsa Pataky Dances in Her Underwear to Celebrate Her 45th Birthday in Her Latest Instagram Video

Elsa Pataky recently turned 45—and she danced in her underwear to celebrate.

On August 9, the actress posted a video to Instagram of herself dancing in a tank top and underwear with the song "Dancing On My Own" playing in the background. The video was actually shot a couple of weeks ago, on her July 18 birthday—which she spent in lockdown because Sydney, Australia is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases right now. But she's just posted the playful footage.

Elsa-Pataky-Birthday-Dancing-Post-GettyImages-1188957710 Credit: Getty Images

"#sydneylockdown I Was celebrating my birthday and that I love 'dancing on my own' #coupleofweeksago," Pataky captioned the video.

The comments filled with happy birthday wishes and supportive messages. "ROCK ON Happy Birthday 🥳," one person wrote. "You got the moves Mumma," someone else wrote. "Beautiful 🔥🔥🔥," another said.

Pataky, whose husband is 37-year-old actor Chris Hemsworth, is mom to three children. She's known for promoting exercise and well-being. In 2019, she published a book, Strong, which describes "how to eat, move, and love with strength and vitality."

"This is your guidebook on how to live to a balanced and healthy life," Pataky wrote on Instagram when she first announced the book's launch in October 2019. "My approach is about building strength of body and mind. I share my advice for overcoming mind-traps and other challenges, as well as my favourite high-intensity exercise circuits that can be done from home. You'll also find nutrition advice and delicious, healthy recipes."

A look through her Instagram makes it clear just how passionate she is about living that type of lifestyle. In a video posted March 15, The Fast and Furious actress can be seen in the gym doing a strength exercise. "Get out of my way Thor!!," she captioned, a nod to her husband's superhero character.

Staying active is a family affair. "[Chris and I] love to do sports, eat healthy, and move our bodies. We've got the kids into surfing," she told Australia Body + Soul. Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horse-riding with me since she was two-and-a-half."