Elle Fanning graced the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Monday wearing a stunning pale pink Prada gown. But she seems to have gone for style over comfort when picking her look. The actress, 21, fainted during the event, possibly because of her skin-tight corset dress.

According to Variety, the actress was attending the Chopard Trophee dinner with her sister, Dakota, when she fainted and fell off her chair. An eyewitness told E! News that with the help of her sister and actor Colin Firth, she was back on her feet before leaving the event.

"Oops, had a fainting spell tonight in my 1950s Prada prom dress but it's all good!!" she wrote next to a thumbs-up selfie, adding #dresstootight and #timeofthemonth for a little more clarity.

Based on that second hashtag, Fanning seems to be signaling that her fainting spell was related to her period. But it might also have to do with her corset dress. Like those Kardashian-endorsed waist trainers, corsets and corset tops squeeze the midsection to create a slimmer, hourglass-like appearance.

But that look doesn’t come without risks. Health previously spoke to Caroline Apovian, MD, professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and a spokesperson for The Obesity Society, about the health effects of these slimming garments. "Your stomach might get pushed up beyond the diaphragm, which could cause reflux," said Dr. Apovian. "If you're wearing one and you experience those symptoms, that's a definite sign that you need to loosen it or take it off."

That pushing against your midsection can also make it hard to take in deep breaths. That might trigger changes in blood pressure and/or reduce blood flow to the brain, which in turn can lead to a fainting spell.

Of course, Fanning looked stunning in her vintage gown. But a corset top is another one of those style trends (hello stiletto heels!) that could take a toll on your health.

