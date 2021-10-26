Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to sharing swimsuit photos on her Instagram feed—and her latest post has her followers wishing they were also somewhere sunny and sandy.

In a new photo shared recently, the 56-year-old actress and model shows herself on a beach right in front of the water. She's wearing a toffee-colored bikini with gold chain strings. "Oh yeeeeees… finally sun, sea and sun," she wrote in the caption.

Her latest photo joins several others Hurley has shared to Instagram, mainly of herself rocking bikinis she designed for her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line. (The one in this photo specifically is Hurley's Honey Bikini.)

According to previous interviews, Hurley has a moderate, yet consistent, approach to health and wellness. That includes her less-than-formal take on exercise: "I don't exercise, but I am very active," she explained to Harper's Bazaar in 2019.

Elizabeth Hurley Poses on the Beach in a Chain Bikini in New Instagram Photo Credit: Getty Images

Instead, she believes in "gentle exercise and lots of it," she said in an interview with Us Weekly in 2019. "So I believe in being active, going for walks, stretching, maybe a little yoga or a little Pilates. But I don't like high impact, high energy sports. I don't actually think they do you much good. As long as you get your heart rate to the rate you need it to get, which is a fast walk. But you need to do a bit of it."

In order to ensure she is hitting her goals, she uses an activity tracker. "I walk every day, so I try and hit my 10,000 steps a day and I do some stretching every day. And then sometimes I do a bit more, but that's enough for me really," she said in the interview.

In terms of diet, her primary goal is avoiding processed foods. "I really try to go out of my way to eat an apple for a snack instead of a cookie," she previously told Healthy Living. "I like simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives. When I'm at home in the country, I always try and eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables," she told The Cut in 2017. "If I can grow it myself, I'm even happier.

For Hurley, that happiness is a huge factor in her health, as well. In her interview with Healthy Living she summed up her wellness routine in just two sentences: "Nothing keeps you healthier than loving people and being loved back," she said. "After that, get plenty of sleep, plenty of fresh air, eat lots of vegetables, and don't drink too much alcohol."

Hurley's also not only an advocate for her own health, but for the health of other women, too. In a recent video for Health, the actress opened up about becoming an advocate for women to perform breast self-exams and access to annual mammograms, to screen for breast cancer, after her grandmother died from the disease. "It's so important to know you're doing the very best thing you can," she said. "If you've been diligent, if you've checked your own breasts, if you have regular mammograms once you're of an age, it's to be hoped that if the worst scenario happens, you've caught it early. Therefore, you can know that, statistically, you have a good chance of survival."