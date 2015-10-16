Drew Barrymore Doesn't Care About Having a Bikini Body: 'I Am Who I Am'

“I’ve beaten myself up about not being a certain thing,” the actress (and author) says in a new interview.
Drew Barrymore sits high on our list of celebrities that would make an amazing BFF. Sheâs just like us: She does her makeup on the subway! She goes crazy for Chinese food! So itâs no surprise that she got so real about her body struggles in her latest interview.
The actress and author of her upcoming memoir, Wildflower ($17, amazon.com), explained to InStyle that while sheâs more accepting of her body than she used to be, she still struggles with body image now and again.
âIâve beaten myself up about not being a certain thing,â Barrymore said. âIf someone says, âLetâs go to the beach today,â my first thought is, âFââ, what am I going to wear?â I remember when Amy Schumer was onÂ Ellen, she called her midsection a âlava lamp.â I thought, That was perfect! Thatâs what Iâve been trying to say. But then I saw her in Trainwreck, and she looked so good in a tiny bra and short skirt. I was like, âNo, you donât have a lava lamp.ââ
âI am who I am and I just donât have a bikini body,â Barrymore continued. âI donât even have a one-piece body anymore! But I am loving the long rash guard, board-shorts look.â
But more than anything, sheâs focusing on raising her two adorable daughters, and wants to be an honest mother to themâwhich means not hiding her tumultuous childhood.
âIâm not going to pretend to my daughters that Iâm pure as the driven snow,â she said. âThe best I can do is open up my heart to them. Thatâs soul-baring enough. Making bad decisions doesnât make you a bad person. It is how you learn to make better choices.â
And just how much Barrymore opens up her heart to others is clearly what we all love about herâso Drew, wine night later?
