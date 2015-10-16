Drew Barrymore Doesn't Care About Having a Bikini Body: 'I Am Who I Am'

Drew Barrymore sits high on our list of celebrities that would make an amazing BFF. Sheâs just like us: She does her makeup on the subway! She goes crazy for Chinese food! So itâs no surprise that she got so real about her body struggles in her latest interview.

The actress and author of her upcoming memoir, Wildflower ($17, amazon.com), explained to InStyle that while sheâs more accepting of her body than she used to be, she still struggles with body image now and again.

âIâve beaten myself up about not being a certain thing,â Barrymore said. âIf someone says, âLetâs go to the beach today,â my first thought is, âFââ, what am I going to wear?â I remember when Amy Schumer was onÂ Ellen, she called her midsection a âlava lamp.â I thought, That was perfect! Thatâs what Iâve been trying to say. But then I saw her in Trainwreck, and she looked so good in a tiny bra and short skirt. I was like, âNo, you donât have a lava lamp.ââ

âI am who I am and I just donât have a bikini body,â Barrymore continued. âI donât even have a one-piece body anymore! But I am loving the long rash guard, board-shorts look.â

But more than anything, sheâs focusing on raising her two adorable daughters, and wants to be an honest mother to themâwhich means not hiding her tumultuous childhood.

âIâm not going to pretend to my daughters that Iâm pure as the driven snow,â she said. âThe best I can do is open up my heart to them. Thatâs soul-baring enough. Making bad decisions doesnât make you a bad person. It is how you learn to make better choices.â

And just how much Barrymore opens up her heart to others is clearly what we all love about herâso Drew, wine night later?

