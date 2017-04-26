Should You Trust Apps That Let You Video-Chat With a Doctor?

There are a bunch of "telemedicine" apps available now that give you access to quality MDs. But should you be using them? These platforms could come in handy in a pinch if you can’t reach your doctor and want to talk through a health question with a medical professional ASAP. But generally speaking, I still recommend an in-person visit. You’ll get the most informed advice from a doctor who knows you and your health history. Also, simply talking about your symptoms or sending a photo does not tend to measure up to having a doctor give you a physical exam.