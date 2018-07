The test: In-home vitamin D test kit by the Vitamin D Council ($58)

How it works: Prick your finger, put a drop of blood on the test paper, then mail the kit to the lab and wait two to three weeks for your e-mailed results. (The test is not available in New York or Maryland due to state regulations.)

Accuracy: Over 95 percent.

Should you try it? No. If you have any risk factors for vitamin D deficiency—such as belonging to a nonwhite race, being overweight or obese, or living in northern latitudes—you should ask your doctor for a D test at your next appointment, says Dr. Jampolis. The copay will likely be cheaper than an at-home test; plus, if you’re really low, your doc can advise you on the appropriate dose to keep you in the normal range, which may be higher than what over-the-counter supplements provide. "This should be done under a doctor’s supervision, as the dosing will be different depending on the level of deficiency,” says Dr. Jampolis. Being low in D has been linked to many different illnesses, including heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, so it’s definitely worth knowing your numbers. "I test all my patients because I work with a lot of overweight patients, and 90 percent of obese or overweight people have low vitamin D levels,” says Dr. Jampolis. If you’re generally healthy but want to make sure you’re getting enough or want to boost your D during less-sunny months (when your body has a harder time making enough on its own), Dr. Jampolis recommends taking 1,000 to 2,000 IU of D3 a day in the winter (or year-round if you’re overweight or don’t get much sun). No test necessary!