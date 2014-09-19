This Derek Jeter Farewell Video Will Give You Goosebumps

Let’s face it: It’s been a bad couple of weeks for the world of sports, particularly the National Football League. Instead of headlines about rushing yards, catches and touchdowns, several football players are in the spotlight for domestic violence issues.

That’s why we're totally loving the new Gatorade commercial, “Made in New York,” featuring Derek Jeter. This homage to the New York Yankees shortstop—who will hang up his cleats at the end of this, his 20th season—just makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

It also gives us a moment to tip our hat to “The Captain.” Love him or hate him, there is no denying that Jeter has elevated the game during his tenure in Major League Baseball. The shortstop has five World Series wins, 14 All-Star Game selections, five Gold Glove Awards, five Silver Slugger Awards, two Hank Aaron Awards, a Roberto Clemente Award, and is a part of an exclusive 28-member club of players who have reached 3,000 hits. (He is the first Yankees player to reach the hallowed number—and it was off a home run, no less.)

Now, we dare you to watch this 90 seconds of awesomeness and not get even a LITTLE emotional.